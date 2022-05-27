Miracles for Kids Partners with Boardriders to Uplift Critically-Ill Children and Their Families

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracles for Kids announces its brand partnership with Boardriders, with a successful kick-off employee incentive event that was held in Huntington Beach, Wednesday May 25, 2022. Miracles for Kids empowers people to "be the miracle" for families struggling to win the battle against a child's life-threatening illness. Boardriders is a leading action sports/lifestyle apparel company inspiring a generation of outdoor sports enthusiasts.

(left to right) Bob McKnight, President Boardriders Foundation, Nate Smith, President, Americas, Autumn Strier, Co-Founder & CEO, Miracles for Kids, Arne Arens , CEO, Boardriders, Ajai Datta, Vice President of Retail, Boardriders, Tom Swanecamp, Board of Director Member, Miracles for Kids Employees at Boardriders assemble home essentials and seasonal items for the Sunshine Box of Miracles to be sent to families with critically-ill children

The Boardriders Foundation - the global brand's charitable arm - launched its partnership with a generous $50K grant to Miracles for Kids. This donation and its impact were then doubled to reach $100K, thanks to a matching challenge through the Stars & Stripes Children's Foundation. Boardriders also supports the Miracles mission with product donations from its brands throughout the year, along with support to the Miracles for Kids annual "Surf & Paddle" summer wellness camps.

"Boardriders and Miracles for Kids have worked together for some time now on the 'Surf & Paddle' camps, providing kids with much-needed water therapy," says Ajai Datta, Vice President of NA Boardriders Retail. "It is inspiring to witness first-hand what Miracles for Kids gives to the families they support. We're happy to further solidify our partnership, helping where we can."

In addition to donations of apparel, footwear, and accessories, Boardriders staff members join in on volunteer opportunities. Throughout the year, Miracles for Kids sends a collection of essential items to over 300 families, offering support while reminding them they are not alone. This month, the Boardriders team will help to assemble items during the upcoming Sunshine Box of Miracles event.

"We are thrilled to partner with Boardriders as a locally-based brand built on supporting dreamers in action sports," shares Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier. "Their mission to inspire outdoor fun aligns with our goal to bring struggling families hope and joy."

Learn how you can "be the miracle" for families in need and explore internships, corporate sponsorships, community programs, giving circles, or local events at MiraclesForKids.org .

About Miracles for Kids:

Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles team currently serves CHOC Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children's and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and will be expanding to Loma Linda University Hospital in 2022. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org .

About Boardriders:

Boardriders is a leading action sports and lifestyle company that designs, produces and distributes branded apparel, footwear and accessories for boardriders around the world. Their top-selling apparel/footwear brands - including Quiksilver, Billabong, ROXY, DC, RVCA, Element, and VonZipper - represent a casual lifestyle for young-minded people who are inspired by a passion for outdoor action sports. Learn more Boardriders.com .

Media Contact:

Jessica Kopach

805-570-2599

[email protected]

SOURCE Miracles for Kids