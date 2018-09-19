Miraculous® Live!: Tales Of Ladybug And Cat Noir Set To Transform North American Stages This Spring!

March 28th Hershey Theatre Hershey, PA March 29th State Theatre Easton, PA March 30th Proctors Theatre Schenectady, NY March 31st Prudential Hall at NJPAC Newark, NJ April 3rd DPAC Durham, NC April 5th Warner Theatre Washington, DC April 6th Paramount Theatre Asbury Park, NJ April 7th Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY April 12th Palace Theatre Stamford, CT April 13th The Shubert Theatre Boston, MA April 16th EJ Thomas Akron, OH April 17th Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI April 18th Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN April 19th Orpheum Theater Madison, WI April 20th Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL

Tickets for this high-flying musical go on sale nationwide Friday, September 21st at 10 AM local time.

Based on the 2018 Teen Choice Award-Winning Animated television series of the same name, Miraculous® transports fans to Paris, France where teenager, Marinette, fills her days with school, friends and daydreaming about her crush, Adrien. When evil Hawk Moth and his akumas strike, Marinette transforms into the crime-fighting superhero, Ladybug. She and her mysterious partner, Cat Noir, make up the ultimate dynamic duo, set to save the day! With the help of their magical pets, kwamis, they take the stage to harness the power of the Miraculous!

Based on story and music created by Jeremy Zag, the production includes the talents of Glenn Casale (Peter Pan on Broadway and International tours of Beauty and the Beast and Little Mermaid) and Harvey Mason Jr. (Sing, Dreamgirls), for this premiere theatrical stage production.

ZAG's aspirational series Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir—airs in over 120 countries worldwide, regularly scoring #1 rankings in kids 4-11 demo. Miraculous has a passionate and active teen fan base, the "Miraculers" with over a million global subscribers to YouTube and 17 billion watch-time minutes in its lifetime with both official and user-generated content. The fans drive high interactivity on Instagram with over 300M followers regularly engaging. Miraculous consumer products have 350 licensees worldwide. Winning multiple industry awards in licensing and consumer products, merchandise passed the $100 million mark in retail sales in 2017.

Learn more about the production at MiraculousLive.com.

About ZAG

ZAG is a global independent entertainment studio specializing in the creation and production of original, high-quality IP for kids and family in the film and TV sector. The company was founded in France in 2009 by Jeremy Zag, who expanded operations to Japan, the U.S., and Canada, between 2012 and 2017. Since inception, the company has produced more than 200 half-hours of high-quality CGI-animated content licensed to major broadcasters and digital partners in over 130 territories. ZAG has established the ZAG HEROEZ™ brand label that incorporates the broad universe of all its modern-day superhero stories to be told across TV, film and digital platforms. The company is most well-known for its global animation hit, ZAG HEROEZ Miraculous - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (78 x 22'), which premiered in 2015. Created by ZAG and co-produced by Method Animation, part of On Kids and Family. Season two and three of the series are co-produced by Zagtoon and Method Animation. Over 300 licensees have launched 3000+ products for the brand to date. ZAG was named "Breakout Studio of the Year" in 2016 by Animation Magazine's World Animation Network. For more information: www.zag-inc.com, https://www.youtube.com/c/miraculousladybug

About Mills

Mills Entertainment, a live entertainment content studio, and division of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), collaborates with top talent and property holders to create unforgettable live experiences. With full global distribution and partnerships worldwide, our specialty is taking shows from concept to stage, serving as the complete solution in realizing the vision. Current projects include American Girl® Live, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live!, Ripley's Believe It or Not! Carnival of Curi-oddities and Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience. www.millsentertainment.com

SOURCE ZAG

Related Links

http://www.zag-inc.com

