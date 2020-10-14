Miraflora's New Hemp Infusions Sparkling Beverages Will Overhaul Your Fitness Routine with Balancing Blend of Full-Spectrum CBD Oil, Vitamins and Minerals

"Recovery is a key component to improving fitness and daily performance. But for many of us, it's hard enough to get moving, let alone focus on recovery—unless it's quick and tastes great," said Brent Facchinello, Miraflora's COO and director of product development, and former key team member in developing and managing the production of the top brands at Molson Coors. "Expanding our product line to include beverages that harness the power of CBD to help the body restore, recover and unwind was a natural extension for us. With flavors that complement hemp, our beverages don't just replenish post-fitness, they're also a flavorful, restorative way to relax after a long day at work."

Unlike other CBD beverages, Miraflora's Hemp Infusions are daily wellness staples that combine the sustainable heritage of the hemp plant with the innovation to cleanly harness its most healing properties. Meticulously designed and flavor tested, Hemp Infusions assure potency and consistency from the first sip to the last. The line boasts high CBD content with 35mg of full-spectrum hemp flower oil to help uphold the body's natural balance—including improved sleep cycles and sports recovery.

A balancing blend of all-natural flavors, minerals and vitamins A, C and D, Hemp Infusions are available in a single, 8.4 ounce slim can; a single flavor 4-pack; or a variety 4-pack in two flavors: Tuscan Blood Orange and Peach Ginger. Suggested retail price is $6/can, $20/4-pack.

Hemp Infusions Sparkling Beverages are available at select retailers in the greater Los Angeles area and will arrive online and at retailers in New York City this fall. Miraflora's existing line of products including tinctures, soft gels, recovery balm and dog chews, are available in a variety of sizes, flavors and concentrations at select retailers and on miraflora.co. For the latest product news and updates, follow Miraflora on Facebook and Instagram.

About Miraflora

Miraflora is driven to help people and pets be their best naturally by utilizing the unique properties of the hemp plant in a line of functional, premium, full-spectrum CBD hemp flower products derived from the highest-quality hemp organically grown on the Miraflora farm in Boulder County, Colorado. Miraflora's mission is to make natural hemp extract an everyday element of wellness and help people of all ages and walks of life find balance and harmony in their lives, naturally. Vertically integrated and traceable from plant to product, Miraflora is committed to sustainability and innovation. The brand uses proprietary extraction methods and technology to deliver reliable, natural replenishment and balance through daily sports recovery and health and functional wellness products, including tinctures, soft gels, recovery balm and pet chews and sparkling beverages. For more information, visit www.miraflora.co or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

