Miral announces over 40% construction completion of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

This project, visited by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, is scheduled for completion end of 2022. The next generation marine life theme park will be Yas Island's next mega attraction, complementing Miral's growing portfolio and enhancing the existing offerings on the Island, further positioning it as one of the top global destinations.

Built on multiple levels with a total area of approximately 183,000sqm, the park's design leverages SeaWorld's more than 55 years of experience in marine research, conservation, and animal welfare. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will feature purpose-built habitats and ecosystems that will house different species together, as they are in the wild. Once complete, the marine life theme park will offer unique immersive experiences that engage visitors from the UAE and around the world, broadening their knowledge and appreciation of marine life.

The park will be home to six distinct realms which tell a unified and immersive "One Ocean" story showing the interconnectivity between all life on Earth and our oceans – "We are connected to the Ocean, and the Ocean connects all of us." Once complete, the park will feature one of the world's largest and most progressive indoor aquariums, an immersive ride that takes guests on a thrilling and visually stunning journey from Pole to Pole, and countless interactive exhibits.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said: "This is yet another great new addition to Yas Island's immersive attractions and experiences. It will help further position the island as a top global destination, and contribute to the growth of Abu Dhabi's tourism vision. We are proud to have partnered with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment on this incredible project, which brings more than 55 years of expertise in marine conservation and world class marine animal care to Yas Island."

Commenting on the partnership with Miral, Scott Ross, Chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said: "It's a privilege to partner with Miral, a best-in-class organization, to build SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the first new SeaWorld park in over 30 years and the first outside of North America. Yas Island is a visionary and transformational project, and is already becoming a landmark destination for global travelers. We are thrilled SeaWorld will be a part of this special place, which will further expand our vitally important marine life research, rescue, conservation and education efforts in the region."

The research center will serve as an advanced knowledge hub for researchers, scientists, and marine conservationists to better understand and protect the region's marine life and ecosystem. The research will include live studies into indigenous Gulf species such as dugongs and sea turtles, while further contributing to the global marine science community. Additionally, the facility will extend SeaWorld's already global reach and play a vital role in rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the region. To date, SeaWorld has come to the aid of more than 37,000 animals in need, returning many to the wild and providing a forever home for animals that are unable to safely return to the wild.

Marc Swanson, the interim chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, commented: "SeaWorld Abu Dhabi represents the first new SeaWorld park in over 30 years and the first park outside of North America. We're looking forward to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, educating them about some of the planet's most majestic marine animals, and continuing our world class animal care, conservation and advocacy work."

One of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's goals is to provide impactful education and learning opportunities for its visitors. This includes engagement with local partners to build marine life and conservation awareness initiatives, inspiring the UAE's future generations to follow marine careers and professions.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is part of Miral's $ 3.2 Billion investment in developments under construction. Its recent construction milestone of 40% completion includes over 50% of the concrete poured, the heaviest 50-ton steel column installed, and acrylic for the exhibits successfully fitted.

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass entertainment, hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and real estate destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and seven hotels, including the flagship Hotel W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island.

For more information, visit http://www.miral.ae.

About SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment:

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 37,000 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283989/SeaWorld_Abu_Dhabi.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283987/SeaWorld_Abu_Dhabi_Entrance_Render.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1283988/SeaWorld_Abu_Dhabi_Aerial_Render.jpg

