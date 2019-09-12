MiraMed to Exhibit at AHIMA 2019

JACKSON, Mich., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiraMed Global Services, Inc. (MiraMed), a leader in healthcare business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, announces it will be attending the 2019 AHIMA Health Data & Information Conference being held September 14th – 18th in Chicago, IL at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

The AHIMA Conference attracts 4,500 healthcare professionals, leaders and stakeholders from students to senior executives. The diverse community provides the holistic perspective of the health data and information ecosystem that you can't find anywhere else.

MiraMed Global Services is the premier global provider of business process outsourcing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide, partnering with hospitals, health networks, physician practices and related industry service organizations to provide customizable solutions, uncover and capitalize on hidden financial opportunities, improve productivity and ultimately increase profits.

Tony Mira, Chairman and CEO of MiraMed Global Services, says, "MiraMed's specialization in healthcare and health information management makes our participation in AHIMA 2019 essential. As we continue to expand our service offerings into Hierarchical Condition Categories (HCC) coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement/Integrity (CDI), we want to demonstrate to our clients the benefits they provide." MiraMed's HCC coding solutions are a method of maximizing services to patients while receiving additional revenue to cover such services. HCC incorporates clinical documentation, coding, auditing and reimbursement. Leaving a diagnosis under documented, not substantiated or not coded could result in the loss of thousands of dollars per patient. When implemented correctly, the benefits impact the patient, the organization, and the healthcare community.

MiraMed's CDI program is the process of enhancing medical data collection to maximize claims reimbursement revenue and improve care quality. In addition to its impact on patient care, the quality of data generated within the electronic health record and elsewhere in the organization is increasingly tied to cost efficiency under value-based reimbursement models. Stop by booth #1006 to see how MiraMed can help you optimize your healthcare needs.

About MiraMed

Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, MiraMed Global Services stands as the premier global provider of business process outsourcing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. MiraMed partners with hospitals, health networks, physician practices and related industry service organizations to provide a broad portfolio of customizable solutions, uncover and capitalize on hidden financial opportunities, improve productivity and ultimately increase profits. MiraMed has offices in Jackson, MI, Chicago, IL, Birmingham, AL, Thousand Oaks, CA, Walnut Creek, CA, Baton Rouge, LA, Boston, MA, Dearborn, MI, Santa Fe, NM, Portland, OR, N. Augusts, SC, Dallas, TX, Chennai, India and Manila, Philippines.

MiraMed pairs healthcare industry experts with world-class processes, infrastructure and technology to deliver meaningful and measurable results. This proprietary model enables sustainable change by delivering a complete, customizable enhanced revenue cycle solutions devised to meet a client's own unique financial and organizational needs.

If you would like more information, please go to www.miramedgs.com, email info@miramedgs.com.

