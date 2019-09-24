Mirasol Resident Wins Bronze In ITF Senior World Championships

Ms. Klitch has also been selected to represent Team USA in the upcoming Women's 45 World Team Championships, which will take place October 20-25 in Miami Beach. This team event follows the Davis/Fed Cup format, with each country's four-person team competing in best of three matches including two singles match and one doubles match.

Mirasol Director of Sports, Jeremy Barker, said, "The Mirasol community is extremely proud of Jenny's accomplishments at the ITF World Senior Championships. It is very special for us to have a member who engages daily in the club's tennis events and social programs and plays at the highest level of senior competition on the world stage."

Ms. Klitch will compete on her home courts when Mirasol hosts the world's highest-ranked seniors at the 40th ITF Individual Senior World Championships from May 2-9, 2020. The community also boasts seven active women's teams in the Palm Beach County Women's Tennis Association (PBCWTA) league, the most of any private residential club in Palm Beach County.

About Mirasol:

Mirasol is a gated community of 1,170 homes located north of PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. The Country Club at Mirasol is a member-owned, private country club community whose purpose is to create uniquely satisfying golf, recreational, and social experiences for members, their families, and guests in an unpretentious atmosphere with outstanding personalized service and fiscally responsible management. Mirasol has been awarded Platinum Club of America status, is a designated Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, and hosted the PGA's Honda Classic from 2003-2006. Contact Mirasol Realty at (561) 622-7070 to learn more.

