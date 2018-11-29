Mirati Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of Maya Martinez-Davis To The Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical stage targeted oncology company, today announced the appointment of Maya Martinez-Davis to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Martinez-Davis is the President of BioPharma Latin America for Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany driving the pharmaceutical business in a variety of developed and emerging markets in 14 countries. She guides the region's strategy for continued business growth by both delivering the company's planned medical launches and further developing its core healthcare business. Previously, she was the Senior Vice President and Head of Global Oncology at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and led the global oncology franchise strategy and aligned the research and development, business development and technical operations across the organization, including the global launch for avelumab (BAVENCIO®). Prior to Merck, she spent 13 years at Pfizer, Inc. in increasing roles of responsibility with her last role as Regional President, North America Oncology where she oversaw a large-scale cross-functional team and lead product introductions and launches across multiple tumor types including the launch of palbociclib (IBRANCE®).

"Maya is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with a wealth of experience in oncology," said Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mirati Therapeutics. "We are pleased to welcome her to the board and are confident Mirati will benefit from her global strategic and commercial oncology expertise."

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing product candidates to address the genetic, epigenetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Our precision oncology clinical programs utilize next-generation genomic testing to identify and select cancer patients who we believe would be most likely to benefit from targeted drug treatment. In immuno-oncology, we are advancing clinical programs where our product candidates have the potential to improve the immune environment of tumor cells and may enhance and expand the efficacy of existing cancer immunotherapy medicines when given in combination. Our pre-clinical programs include potentially first-in-class and best-in-class product candidates specifically designed to address mutations and tumors where few treatment options exist. We approach each of our discovery and development programs with a singular focus: to translate our deep understanding of the molecular drivers of cancer into better therapies and better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.mirati.com .

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mirati.com

