Mirati Therapeutics Announces Updated Data From Ongoing Clinical Trial Of Single Agent Sitravatinib At The 2018 ESMO Congress

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical stage targeted oncology company, today announced the completed stage 1 safety and efficacy data from the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial of single agent sitravatinib in patients with certain classes of oncogenic mutations. The data for a cohort of patients harboring CBL mutations were presented in a proffered poster session (oral presentation) on Sunday, October 21st, 2018, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2018 Congress in Munich, Germany.

"For patients whose tumors are driven by the CBL mutation, there are limited viable treatment options," said Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "Our sitravatinib single agent program will focus on NSCLC and melanoma patients with CBL inactivating mutations, who we believe could benefit most from single agent sitravatinib therapy."

Update from Sitravatinib Single Agent Study with CBL Inactivating Mutations

The presentation provided an update from the pre-planned expansion cohort of the Phase 1b clinical trial of single agent sitravatinib in patients with CBL inactivating mutations. Eight patients were evaluable as of the data cut-off on August 27, 2018.

In the subset of evaluable NSCLC patients, 1/2 confirmed partial responses were observed with 2/2 patients experiencing tumor regression.

In the subset of evaluable melanoma patients, 1/2 confirmed partial responses in evaluable patients were observed with 1/2 patients experiencing tumor regression.

In the subset of evaluable patients with other solid tumors, 2/4 had stable disease with 2/4 experiencing tumor regression.

CBL mutations are present in 1.5% of NSCLC, 3.5% of melanoma, and 2% of cancers of unknown origin.

About Sitravatinib

Sitravatinib is a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that potently inhibits receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), including TAM family receptors (TYRO3, Axl, Mer), split family receptors (VEGFR2, KIT) and RET. As an immuno-oncology agent, sitravatinib is being evaluated in combination with nivolumab (OPDIVO®), an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, in patients who have experienced documented disease progression following treatment with a checkpoint inhibitor. Sitravatinib's potent inhibition of TAM and split family RTKs may overcome resistance to checkpoint inhibitor therapy through targeted reversal of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment, enhancing antigen-specific T cell response and expanding dendritic cell-dependent antigen presentation.

Sitravatinib is also being evaluated as a single agent in a Phase 1b expansion clinical trial enrolling patients whose tumors harbor specific mutations in the CBL kinase. When CBL is inactivated by mutation, multiple RTKs, including TAM, VEGFR2 and KIT, are dysregulated and may act as oncogenic tumor drivers in NSCLC and melanoma. Sitravatinib potently inhibits these RTKs and is being investigated as a treatment option for cancer patients with CBL mutations.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing product candidates to address the genetic, epigenetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Our precision oncology clinical programs utilize next-generation genomic testing to identify and select cancer patients who we believe would be most likely to benefit from targeted drug treatment. In immuno-oncology, we are advancing clinical programs where our product candidates have the potential to improve the immune environment of tumor cells and may enhance and expand the efficacy of existing cancer immunotherapy medicines when given in combination. Our pre-clinical programs include potentially first-in-class and best-in-class product candidates specifically designed to address mutations and tumors where few treatment options exist. We approach each of our discovery and development programs with a singular focus: to translate our deep understanding of the molecular drivers of cancer into better therapies and better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati") that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding Mirati's development plans and timelines, potential regulatory actions, expected use of cash resources, the timing and results of clinical trials, and the potential benefits of and markets for Mirati's product candidates. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management and on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to them, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation potential delays in development timelines, negative clinical trial results, reliance on third parties for development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, changes in the standard of care, as well as other risks detailed in Mirati's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Mirati undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

