Mirati Therapeutics Board Elects Shalini Sharp as New Independent Director

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a late-stage targeted oncology company, today announced its Board of Directors has elected a new independent director, Ms. Shalini Sharp.

"I am pleased to welcome Shalini to our Board during a transformative time for the company," said Faheem Hasnain, chairman of the board, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "She brings strong strategic leadership experience, and breadth of expertise in the life sciences industry and financial management. I look forward to having her perspective on the board to help the company advance its mission for patients with cancer."

Ms. Sharp has more than 25 years of financial and corporate strategy experience in the life sciences industry. Most recently, she was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Ultragenyx where she was responsible for leading the company's corporate finance, strategy, and information technology functions. Prior to Ultragenyx, Ms. Sharp was CFO at Agenus Inc., and before that, she worked in corporate strategy at Elan Pharmaceuticals, management consulting at McKinsey & Company, and investment banking at Goldman Sachs, in the pharmaceutical and medical device space. Ms. Sharp also serves as a board member of Neurocrine Biosciences, Precision Biosciences, Sutro Biopharma and TB Alliance. She previously served on the boards of Array BioPharma, Panacea Acquisition Corporation and Agenus. Ms. Sharp received a B.A. from Harvard College and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.

Ms. Sharp commented, "I am delighted to join the Board of Mirati Therapeutics, with its potential to deliver meaningful breakthrough therapies to patients fighting cancer. The company's exceptional research and development capabilities have generated a pipeline spanning the early to late-stage in important target areas, and I welcome the opportunity to play a role in helping the company at this pivotal point in its history as it approaches commercialization."

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is using its scientific expertise to develop novel solutions in two registration-enabling programs: adagrasib (MRTX849), an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Mirati is also advancing its differentiated preclinical portfolio, including MRTX1133, an investigational KRAS G12D inhibitor, and other oncology discovery programs. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati"). Any statement describing Mirati's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of Mirati's drug development pipeline, including without limitation adagrasib (MRTX849), sitravatinib and MRTX1133, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, particularly those challenges inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercialization of new drug products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs.

Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs are described in additional detail in Mirati's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

