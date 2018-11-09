Mirati Therapeutics To Present At The 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical stage targeted oncology company, will participate in a fireside chat at the 30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, November 27th at 12:30 p.m. EST/ 9:30 a.m. PST. Charles M. Baum, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer will represent Mirati at the conference.

The presentation will be webcast and made available through the "Investors" section of www.mirati.com, and replays will be made available for 90 days following the events.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing product candidates to address the genetic, epigenetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Our precision oncology clinical programs utilize next-generation genomic testing to identify and select cancer patients who we believe would be most likely to benefit from targeted drug treatment. In immuno-oncology, we are advancing clinical programs where our product candidates have the potential to improve the immune environment of tumor cells and may enhance and expand the efficacy of existing cancer immunotherapy medicines when given in combination. Our pre-clinical programs include potentially first-in-class and best-in-class product candidates specifically designed to address mutations and tumors where few treatment options exist. We approach each of our discovery and development programs with a singular focus: to translate our deep understanding of the molecular drivers of cancer into better therapies and better outcomes for patients. For more information, visit www.mirati.com.

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mirati.com

