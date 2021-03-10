Mirati Therapeutics to Present Late-Breaking Data That Advance the Understanding of Synthetic Lethal PRMT5 Inhibitors in MTAP-Deleted Cancers at AACR 2021

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a late-stage targeted oncology company, today announced it will present initial preclinical data on the Company's synthetic lethal PRMT5 inhibitor during a late-breaking minisymposium at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting taking place April 10-15, 2021.

"At Mirati, we are applying leading-edge drug discovery strategies, such as synthetic lethality, to translate this exciting research approach into meaningful, targeted therapeutic options for patients with cancer," said James Christensen, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief scientific officer, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "We look forward to presenting early preclinical data at AACR from our internally-discovered, potentially first-in-class, synthetic lethal PRMT5 inhibitor, as an example of how Mirati is progressing the science of novel targets."

Mirati is developing a novel synthetic lethal PRMT5 inhibitor targeting the methylthioadenosine phosphorylase (MTAP)-deleted patient population. Deletions of the MTAP gene locus are commonly observed in pancreatic, lung, and bladder cancers, among others, and are linked to poor patient outcomes. PRMT5 is an enzyme critical to the survival of normal and tumor cells and is partially inhibited by methylthioadenosine (MTA) which accumulates in MTAP-deleted cancers. Mirati's differentiated approach selectively targets the PRMT5/MTA complex in MTAP-deleted cancer cells while sparing normal cells and represents a precision medicine strategy.

Presentation Details

Title: Fragment based discovery of MRTX9768, a synthetic lethal-based inhibitor designed to bind the PRMT5/MTA complex and selectively target MTAP/CDKN2A-deleted tumors

Author: Matthew Marx, Ph.D., senior vice president, drug discovery, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Abstract #: LB003

Late-Breaking Minisymposium 1

Saturday, April 10, 2021, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Additional information can be found at www.aacr.org.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Mirati is using its scientific expertise to develop novel solutions in two registration-enabling programs: adagrasib (MRTX849), an investigational small molecule, potent and selective KRAS G12C inhibitor, as monotherapy and in combination with other agents, and sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective inhibitor of receptor tyrosine kinases in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapies. Mirati is also advancing its differentiated preclinical portfolio, including MRTX1133, an investigational KRAS G12D inhibitor, and other oncology discovery programs. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

For more information about Mirati Therapeutics, visit us at Mirati.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. ("Mirati"). Any statement describing Mirati's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs, development plans and the commercial potential of Mirati's drug development pipeline, including without limitation adagrasib (MRTX849), sitravatinib and MRTX1133, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, particularly those challenges inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercialization of new drug products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs.

Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs are described in additional detail in Mirati's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Mirati Contacts

Investor Relations

Temre Johnson

(858) 332-3562

[email protected]

Media Relations

Priyanka Shah

(908) 447-6134

[email protected]

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mirati.com

