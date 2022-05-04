MIRAVAL RESORTS & SPAS ANNOUNCES RENOVATIONS ACROSS ALL THREE PROPERTIES

Enhancements include a full renovation of Miraval Arizona's Cactus Flower Restaurant, a new Challenge Course at Miraval Austin and the addition of Wyndhurst Mansion to Miraval Berkshires

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miraval Resorts & Spas, the global leader in wellness destinations, announces renovations, updates and expansions across the brand's resorts and spas: Miraval Arizona, Miraval Austin and Miraval Berkshires. With these enhancements to the three full-scale resorts, the Miraval brand continues to improve the guest experience and support its mission of helping guests create a life in balance through mindfulness.

Miraval Arizona – Cactus Flower Restaurant Renovation

Miraval Arizona, located in Tucson's Santa Catalina Mountains, unveils a renovation of the property's principal restaurant, Cactus Flower Restaurant. The renovated dining space features natural elements including trees and cacti, combined with artisanal lighting, warm wood tones and natural fabrics evocative of the surrounding desert landscape. These elements and design are intended to create a connection with nature and bring the soothing properties of the desert landscape indoors.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests to the renovated Cactus Flower Restaurant, where we've created a refreshing, elevated venue to support guests' wellness journeys" said Mark Stebbings, general manager of Miraval Arizona. "Cactus Flower Restaurant is a space for guests to make meaningful connections, explore the core of mindfulness and discover new cuisine while surrounded by the natural beauty of the mountain views and desert vistas."

The lead design firm on the project, Smith Firestone Associates, was inspired by Arizona's natural landscape, utilizing an earth tone color palette to bring the outdoors in and make the dining space feel new, yet still connected to the resort's overall design. The orange glow of sunset, sand-colored mountains and green of the cactus are elements reflected within the materials, fabric and furniture selections, which will continue to be updated through the end of the summer. Picture windows frame the Sonoran desertscape, offering sweeping views of the flowering desert and majestic mountain range and allowing for moments of mindfulness and reflection.

In addition to the redesigned Cactus Flower Restaurant, many of the resort's guestrooms received stunning upgrades using a similar palette, resulting in a fresh and modern space for guests to reflect and honor each day's experiences.

Miraval Arizona's Challenge Course has also been expanded to add eight new connected elements, from zip lines to ropes, adding new and exciting activities and experiences for guests to challenge themselves, face their fears and learn new ways to nurture their resilience.

Miraval Austin – New Hill Country Challenge Course

Sprawling across 220 acres of protected land overlooking Lake Travis, Miraval Austin debuts its new state-of-the-art, three-tiered Challenge Course, adding six new activities to the resort's outdoor adventure offerings that immerse guests in the serene natural surroundings of the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve. The Challenge Course can be completed individually or in groups and provides new programming options for those who want to strengthen bonds and improve communication within their team.

The Challenge Course features tightropes, balance beams and log crossings and boasts 29 unique features, allowing individuals and groups to leave their comfort zones and explore and play, day or night. In this course, guests are challenged physically and mentally, allowing the unique opportunity for self-reflection and self-discovery.

"As we see increased interest in both individuals who want to explore their boundaries and teams that want to unite, we're excited to unveil this impressive Challenge Course which reaffirms our commitment to serving our guests and their needs," said Sheri Morgan Muskin, general manager of Miraval Austin. "The Challenge Course encourages introspection and teaches valuable lessons on recognizing, accepting, and finding ways to create a life in balance, and I look forward to welcoming guests to have this key experience at Miraval Austin."

Miraval Berkshires – Addition of Wyndhurst Mansion to Miraval Berkshires

The newest Miraval resort, Miraval Berkshires, has announced the addition of several components of the former Wyndhurst Manor, including Wyndhurst Mansion featuring a historic fine-dining restaurant and three charming carriage houses to the Miraval Berkshires experience. The Wyndhurst gilded age mansion offers ten newly renovated guestrooms and suites by the award-winning interior designer, Clodagh. The three adjacent carriage houses feature an additional ten rooms and suites each and serve as ideal accommodations for multi-generational family travel with guests who are 18 years or older, getaways with friends or corporate team retreats.

As the centerpiece of Miraval Berkshires' 380-acre property, the mansion features a stately brick exterior and opulent interiors and embodies the history of the Berkshires. Along with its ten elegant guestrooms, the mansion offers direct access to the historic golf course where golf enthusiasts can experience the mindful side of the sport. 1894 Fireside Bistro & Bar, named after the year the mansion was completed, is the mansion's upscale dining establishment offering Miraval Berkshires guests the option of a prix-fixe dining menu or separate tasting menu with wine pairings.

The mansion is also home to an open studio for guest art creation, reflection, introspection and collaborative journaling overlooking the Berkshires Hills, a tea room, private boardroom, a grand ballroom, the Rose Terrace and sprawling Great Lawn, ideal for weddings of up to 200 people, enabling Miraval Berkshires to be the first property in the Miraval brand portfolio to offer these types of large events year-round.

"We're thrilled to expand the Miraval Berkshires experience to include the iconic gilded age mansion and carriage houses, which elevates the full breadth of amenities and wellness experiences, while also providing unique and historic accommodations and increased suite availability," said Vic Cappadona, general manager of Miraval Berkshires. "The addition of 1894 Bistro & Bar allows us to offer unique culinary concepts and programming to help our guests indulge in their culinary sense of wonder through nutrition and epicurean experiences."

