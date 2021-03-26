Miravo Healthcare™ Acknowledged In The Globe and Mail's Second-Annual Women Lead Here Benchmark of Executive Gender Diversity

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced it has earned a spot on the 2021 Report on Business Women Lead Here list, an annual editorial benchmark to identify best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the Globe and Mail's Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity. At Miravo, we recognize the importance of leveraging the strengths, experiences, and perspectives of women and this is critical to our ongoing success. It is also incumbent on us to ensure our organizational composition reflects the diversity of the healthcare providers, patients and customers who rely on our medicines every day," stated Jesse Ledger, President & CEO of Miravo Healthcare.

For the 2021 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 71 companies earned the 2021 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 44% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2021 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 27th, and online now at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

The strategies and ideas of winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 31, 2021. Event details and registration information are available at www.globeandmail.com/events.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

