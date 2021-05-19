Miravo Healthcare™ Announces Appointment of Mary Ritchie to its Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced the appointment of Mary Ritchie to its Board of Directors.

Mary Ritchie is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Richford Holdings Ltd., an accounting and investment advisory services firm based in Edmonton, Alberta. Ms. Ritchie has over 30 years of experience in both the public, private and not-for-profit sectors and is a Fellow of CPA Alberta. She is a member of the board of directors and audit committees of Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSX), EnWave Corporation (TSXV) and Morien Resources Inc. (TSXV). She has been a past director on a number of boards, including the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Industrial Alliance Insurance, Financial Services Inc. (TSX), iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX), Axcan Pharma Inc. (TSX), Isotechnika Inc. (TSX) and a past member of the RBC Global Asset Management's independent oversight committee.

Jesse Ledger, President & Chief Executive Officer of Miravo commented, "We are excited to welcome Mary to our Board of Directors. Mary's past Director engagements and Audit Committee roles with various public, private and not-for-profit companies in Canada and Internationally, has provided her with a wealth of experience across many different sectors, including pharmaceuticals. This cross-sector experience and knowledge makes her an excellent addition to our Board."

Ms. Ritchie was nominated to join the Board and subsequently appointed during the proceedings of the Miravo Healthcare Annual General Meeting of Shareholders convened on May 17, 2021.

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

