Miravo Healthcare™ Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced it expects to release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results before markets open on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The Company will subsequently hold a conference call the same day, Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET, hosted by Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President & Chief Executive Officer and other senior management. A question-and-answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Monday, March 8, 2021



TIME: 11:00 a.m. ET



DIAL-IN NUMBER: 416 764 8688 or 1 888 390 0546



TAPED REPLAY: 416 764 8677 or 1 888 390 0541 / REPLAY PASSCODE: 754238#

The audio webcast can be accessed at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1421373&tp_key=878ffd86c2

An archived replay of the webcast will be available by clicking the link above.

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

SOURCE Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Related Links

nuvopharmaceuticals.com

