Miravo Healthcare™ to Present at Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

- Tuesday, May 18th – 2:00 p.m. ET -

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals® Inc. (TSX: MRV) (OTCQX: MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced Jesse Ledger, Miravo's President & Chief Executive Officer and Mary-Jane Burkett, Miravo's Vice President & Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit.

DATE: Tuesday, May 18,, 2021 TIME: 2:00 p.m. ET COMPLIMENTARY

REGISTRATION: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KHDIM1GmQi6On6OA6gAZ6w

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 80+ companies and over 300 institutional and retail investors.

Please visit the website at www.investorsummitgroup.com

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company's products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company's strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo's head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company's manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S, Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

