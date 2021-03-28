Mirchi is back in UAE, in a bigger and bolder avatar, with the best of music and entertainment for its listeners

In a bigger and bolder avatar, the brand has come back as 'Mirchi', dropping the term 'Radio' from its name. This is to highlight the fact that Brand Mirchi is much more than radio now.

Brand Mirchi offers its customers and clients experiences and solutions across various digital platforms, On-ground events (Mirchi IPs and customized events), Original video content (Web series and sketches) and interesting celebrity shows like 'Calling Karan' with Karan Johar, 'What Women Want' with Kareena Kapoor.

With South Asians comprising more than 50% of the UAE population, UAE is an extremely important and strategic market for the brand. Having established its stronghold in the country for almost eight years, Mirchi offered unparalleled entertainment that the audience lapped up with delight. Mirchi dominated the share of listenership for over 5 years in UAE (Nielsen data), retaining it's leadership status till June 30th 2020 when it exited the market for strategic reasons.

Mirchi will now be accessible to listeners across UAE on the frequency 102.4FM as well as online on www.mirchi.ae

Further to Mirchi's rapidly growing digital and brand solutions businesses, this launch provides for an ideal outlet for Indian and well as local brands to reach their target audience in the UAE. Catering to a diverse diaspora of South Asians, Mirchi provides for a large consumer base for businesses to engage with.

Commenting on the launch Prashant Panday, MD and CEO ENIL of Mirchi says, "UAE is a crucial market for Mirchi; we are extremely happy to re-launch our brand in the market. We had witnessed a great response to our content and our RJs; so much so that we became the No.1 radio station in the country and were industry leaders for 5 years. With this reentry, we want to reconnect with our audience, cater to their entertainment requirements and provide unmatched Hindi content."

Director of Dolphin recording Studio LLC Kish Bandopadhyay said, "We are absolutely delighted to announce our partnership with Mirchi, India's premier music and entertainment brand, which is a sure trendsetter for innovation and excellence in the commercial radio space. We have no doubt that this strong alliance with Dolphin Studios, the oldest commercial radio broadcasters in the Gulf, will deliver a product that represents the best and most enjoyable listening experience."

Brij Bhalla – CEO Dolphin Recording Studio LLC shared, "We are delighted to partner with Mirchi and look forward to game changing strategies, establishing a future leadership status within the market. The all-new uniquely fresh sound of the station will make for exciting new content for our listeners. The program strategy will align with the brand MIRCHI - young and trendy. The station offers a CHR format for the city, playing non-stop music and entertainment to keep you hooked. We look forward to a fruitful relationship!''

This launch comes on the heels of Mirchi's upcoming expansion across multiple markets in GCC region.

