Mirfak Audio Announces Dual Channel Compact Wireless Microphone --WE10

Mirfak Audio WE10 series comes with two version choices. The WE10 is one receiver with one transmitter and the WE10 Pro is one receiver with two transmitters to meet different user applications. The WE10 Pro comes with two clip-on wireless transmitters that have built-in omnidirectional microphones and a dual-channel receiver. Users can put the microphones on separate people, and it will work perfectly with the included compact dual-channel receiver.

WE10 series is more than a microphone. It could automatically back up audio while recording, it also can be used as a recorder at the same time. Just insert the SD card into the slot, turn it on, and it is ready to start recording.

WE 10 series have a small body but with a multi-function screen. The Mirfak Audio WE10 System is an ultra-compact-channel compact wireless microphone system that is perfect for content creation. It is suitable for various situations. From filmmaking, to onstage presentation, from vlogging to live streaming and more. With the multi-function screen, visual power and audio monitoring can be viewed at any time.

Mirfak Audio WE10 series is also equipped with easy 2.4GHZ digital wireless. Whereas typical analog wireless systems are susceptible to interference from TV and radio waves, the Mirfak Audio WE10 system avoids that by operating in the 2.4 GHz frequency band. The system automatically changes transmission frequency to mitigate noise and dropouts at a line-of-sight distance of up to 30m.

The built-in omnidirectional high-fidelity microphone, Mirfak Audio WE10 series is capable of correcting vocal curve. It can pick up 360° omnidirectional, and the pickup effect is as clear as an HD image.

WE10 series can help expand the possibilities. The 3.5mm input jack for the external microphone allows you to flexibly use two input modes (internal and external) in different scenes, and the 3.5 mm headphone jack for real-time audio ensuring clear recording and keeping the microphone working perfectly.

Mirfak Audio WE10 series are equipped with high broadcast-quality Sound. Versatile, professional sound, and extremely easy to use with simple controls, the Mirfak Audio WE10 is the perfect wireless mic solution for content creators in all disciplines: filmmakers, on-camera presenters, newsgatherers, vloggers and more.

Price and availability

The WE10 with one transmitter and one receiver retails at $169. The product will be available for pre-order at store.mirfakaudio.com on February 25. For more information, please visit: https://mirfakaudio.com/we10

The WE10 Pro with two transmitters and one receiver retails at $249. The product will be available for pre-order at store.mirfakaudio.com on February 25. For more information, please visit: https://mirfakaudio.com/WE10-Pro

SOURCE Mirfak Audio

https://mirfakaudio.com

