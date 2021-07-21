Mirimus, Inc. Forms Strategic Collaboration with Biogen to Develop RNAi-Based Therapeutics for Neurological Disease Indications

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirimus, Inc., a pioneer in RNAi therapeutic design and CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology implementation, today announced a strategic collaboration with Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) focused on the development of RNAi-based therapeutics targeting multiple, undisclosed neurological disease indications. Terms of the collaboration between Mirimus and Biogen are undisclosed.

Mirimus was established in 2010 with the goal of creating a scalable and cost-effective pipeline for model generation and therapeutic development by harnessing the power of RNAi and CRISPR technologies, including development of animal models crucial for preclinical evaluation of new therapeutics. Under the agreement, Mirimus will apply its expertise to engineer RNAi-based therapeutics that will be assessed by Biogen to determine feasibility in potential neurological disease settings. If feasibility is established, the companies will have the option to pursue pre-clinical development of the asset(s).

"We are proud to announce our collaboration with Biogen, a highly respected pioneer in neuroscience," said Prem Premsrirut, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Mirimus. "This collaboration marks an important advance for Mirimus as we seek to extend our expertise in RNAi animal models to the development of RNAi-based biotherapeutics. At our core, Mirimus' strength is applying our scientific capabilities to solve complex medical issues, whether that is identifying a new treatment paradigm for a neurological disorder, as in the case with Biogen, or developing a game-changing saliva-based, pooled PCR testing platform to quickly and accurately isolate COVID-19 hotspots before they can become outbreaks. The greater the challenge, the more excited we are at Mirimus."

About Mirimus, Inc.

Mirimus, Inc. was established in 2010 with the goal of creating a scalable and cost-effective pipeline for model generation by harnessing the power of RNAi and CRISPR technologies to develop animal models which are crucial for preclinical evaluation of new therapeutics. Through cutting edge technology, powerful predictive tools, and vital partnerships, Mirimus is paving the path to develop safer and more effective therapeutics by pin-pointing potential toxicities, validation, and disease modeling. Since its founding, Mirimus has established itself as a leader in conducting high-volume, complex and highly effective PCR testing. This unique skillset led Mirimus to develop SalivaClear, a COVID-19 testing platform that combines saliva-based sampling, pooled testing and PCR diagnostics to improve the scalability, efficiency, cost-effectiveness and accuracy of COVID-19 testing. For more information, please visit www.mirimus.com and www.salivaclear.com.

Media Contacts:

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Johanna Bennett & Ingrid Mezo

[email protected] / 1-212-375-2686

[email protected] / 1-646-604-5150

SOURCE Mirimus, Inc.