Mirion Technologies Dosimetry Services Division Acquires NRG's Dosimetry Business in the Netherlands

IRVINE, Calif. and ARNHEM, The Netherlands, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirion Technologies Dosimetry Services Division (Mirion), a global provider of radiation detection solutions, announced today that it has acquired the personal dosimetry business of the Nuclear Research and consultancy Group (NRG) based in Arnhem, The Netherlands.

Personal dosimeters are typically worn by individuals who work with or around radiation and are used to measure, record, and track the radiation dose they are exposed to while performing their job/occupation. The acquisition of NRG's dosimetry business gives Mirion a new European dosimetry service center in Arnhem, The Netherlands and fosters the availability of smarter, advanced dosimetry products and services in Europe. This includes the Mirion Instadose® dosimeter which increases compliance, is cost efficient and improves the radiation safety culture by providing on-demand dose insights.

"The acquisition of NRG's dosimetry business is part of Mirion's global strategy to keep those who work in and around radiation safer by expanding the availability of advanced radiation monitoring solutions, expertise and support services," said Lou Biacchi, President of the Mirion Dosimetry Services Division. "By combining the expertise of NRG's dosimetry team with Mirion's innovative Instadose® platform we are allowing our European partners access to smarter radiation monitoring solutions and local expertise."

"The traditional method of monitoring occupationally exposed staff is a time intensive process that offers delayed results, which are often received too late to proactively act upon," said Bart Leclou, Vice-President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for the Mirion Dosimetry Services Division. "But this is no longer the best way. Today, radiation exposure information needs to be available on-demand to better safeguard staff and mitigate exposure risks. Our acquisition of NRG's dosimetry business will allow us to better protect staff, particularly in the healthcare industry where long-term radiation exposure risks are most prevalent."

Mirion offers the Instadose® platform, a SMARTER personal dosimeter technology that eliminates the need to collect and return badges—which delays processing—by providing on-demand exposure data and cumulative dose insights with instant online access to dose information. The company also offers robust online radiation monitoring dosimetry management capabilities—enabling instant access to current and historical dose data along with the ability to make account, location, device, and wearer changes online within minutes.

"We are excited about the acquisition by Mirion because it affords us an opportunity to educate more people about new innovative technologies and services to help protect employees around the world from radiation exposure," said Tom Grimbergen, manager of NRG's individual monitoring team. "When you look at the landscape of radiation monitoring by personal dosimetry, Mirion leads the industry in innovative technologies that represent the future of radiation monitoring to safeguard employees."

The Mirion Dosimetry Services Division is a global provider of radiation monitoring services and dosimetry solutions for a wide range of applications. Headquartered in Irvine, California-USA, Mirion Dosimetry Services Division is part of Mirion Technologies, Inc., a portfolio company of Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP. For more information, please visit: www.mirion.com.

NRG is an internationally operating nuclear service provider organized as a general partnership between the Energy Research Centre of the Netherlands (ECN) and the ECN Nuclear Foundation. Located in Arnhem, The Netherlands, the NRG dosimetry business manages the personal dosimetry of many thousands of workers who are exposed to radiation sources in their work. For more information visit: www.nrg.eu.

