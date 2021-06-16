Mirriad Advertising CEO to Webcast Live June 17 at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirriad Advertising (OTCQX: MMDDF) (LSE: MIRI) Starting 11am ET tomorrow (Thursday 17th June) Mirriad, the leading in-content advertising company, invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CEO, Stephan Beringer will take questions and share his latest insights with investors as to why Mirriad is now at the tipping point for enabling its in-content format programmatically and how it is scaling into a $135 billion total addressable digital advertising market.

With the end of Apple and Google's cookie-based targeting, the advertising marketplace is in upheaval and the content industry needs solutions to both maximise audience success and monetisation. This is where Mirriad steps in with its game-changing, proven and protected advertising technology that is being adopted by the world's leading companies to drive significantly improved consideration, engagement and reach.

For US and global investors, Mirriad recently cross-listed its stock in New York on OTC Markets Group's top tier OTCQX exchange.

Mirriad's award-winning solution unleashes new revenue for content producers and distributors by creating new advertising inventory in content. Our patented, AI and computer vision technology dynamically inserts products and innovative signage formats after content is produced. Mirriad's market-first solution seamlessly integrates with existing subscription and advertising models, and dramatically improves the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions.

Mirriad currently operates in the US, Europe and China.

