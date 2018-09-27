Mirriad appoints Stephan Beringer as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirriad Advertising plc ("Mirriad" and the "Company"), a video technology business delivering next generation in-video branding and advertising globally, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Stephan Beringer, to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st October 2018. Mr. Beringer succeeds Mark Popkiewicz, who will step down from the role after 11 years with the Company on that date.

For the last nine years, Mr Beringer has pioneered change as President of Data, Technology and Innovation at advertising giant Publicis. During his time with the company, Mr Beringer has been key to the group's work to transform advertising through a period of intense change in the industry. He spearheaded the development of the company's global data platform as well as its dynamic content and creative program, and as CEO of VivaKi, drove the transformation of Publicis' programmatic buying and servicing model. He has worked with some of the world's biggest brands including McDonald's, Audi, Nissan, Asus, P&G and Michelin, and led key technology partnerships and initiatives with companies such as Adobe, Microsoft and Google.

Beringer previously held roles as chief growth and strategy officer for the Digital Technologies Division of Publicis Groupe, international CEO for Digitas and Razorfish, as well as Global Chief Strategic officer and President of Tribal DDB EMEA.

The board is pleased that Mr Popkiewicz will continue to work on certain projects as a consultant over the next six months and will work with Mr Beringer through the leadership transition period to ensure an orderly hand over.

Roger Faxon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mirriad, said:

"Stephan is a transformational leader who has built deep relationships with brands, and consistently driven revenue growth and technological adoption throughout his career in the marketing and communications industry. With our technology now in place with the leading players in the world's key advertising markets, Stephan's leadership will enable Mirriad to accelerate demand and drive sustainable and repeatable sales for the long-term, by offering brands new, authentic and persuasive solutions to reach and influence their target audience through video at scale.

On behalf of each of us on the Board and all the employees of Mirriad, I would like to thank Mark Popkiewicz for his extraordinary role in the evolution of the company, providing Mirriad with a compelling and solid foundation as it enters the next stage of its growth. Mirriad would not be where it is today without his passion and vision, and we wish him all the best as he takes his next steps."

Further information on Stephan Beringer:

In the five years preceding his appointment to the Company, Stephan Beringer (age 55) has held the following directorships:





Vivaki Communications Inc ( Chicago ), Run Inc ( New York ), Publicis Media France ( Paris ), Razorfish UK ( London ), Vivaki Communications France ( Paris ), Vivaki Performance SA ( Paris ), Digitas International ( USA ), Razorfish ( USA ), Duke UK Limited, DM Europe Limited, Kitcatt Nohr Alexander Shaw Limited

Mr. Beringer currently holds the following directorships:

Run Inc ( New York ), Publicis Media France SA ( Paris )

In relation to Mr. Beringer's appointment to the Board, there is no further information required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

About Mirriad

Mirriad is a video technology company delivering in-video advertising by naturally blending brand advertising into popular entertainment content.



Using sophisticated technologies, Mirriad creates advertising opportunities within existing premium video across multiple shows. Advertisers can now reach very large target audiences in a contextually relevant way without interrupting the viewing experience. The new ad format can be used alone or combined with other media and is aligned with existing media trading.

Research has consistently shown in-video advertising to be highly effective, safe and measurable for the marketer and preferred by audiences on TV, online, and mobile.



Mirriad is headquartered in London, with International offices in New York, Mumbai, Shanghai and São Paulo.

