Mirror Digital Named One of Inc.'s Best Workplaces in America for 2022

Multicultural Publisher and Influencer Network Awarded for Excellence in Company Culture and Employee Satisfaction

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirror Digital, the largest network of multicultural publishers and influencers in the U.S., has been honored by Inc. as one of America's "Best Workplaces" for 2022. Mirror Digital is a pioneer in digital media with a collective of over 850 diverse content creators who use web, mobile, social, video, and other emerging digital platforms to reach the Asian American & Pacific Islander, Black, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ communities.

Mirror Digital Named One Of America's Best Workplaces Mirror Digital Team

Inc.'s "Best Workplaces" awards company cultures that thrive in the face of adversity. Since the pandemic, "Best Workplaces" has expanded from an award that primarily honors office amenities and benefits, to an award that now celebrates a company's ability to shift the sails to support and enrich employees in the face of major sea change.

"We are thrilled to be named one of Inc.'s 'Best Workplaces.' It is a testament to the entire team who make the extra effort to create a culture of inclusion, support, encouragement, and excellence - even in a virtual world," said Sheila Marmon, CEO of Mirror Digital. "While many of our team members have yet to meet in person due to the pandemic, we have built lasting bonds and created teams that deliver results."

Mirror Digital is a purpose-driven company that was born out of the desire to create opportunities for underrepresented digital publishers and people of color in the innovation economy. Marmon launched Mirror Digital as the first Black-owned digital media company to support multicultural creators and the diverse voices unique to their cultures. By adopting advertising innovation and bringing Fortune 500 companies into the conversation, she is aligning brands with authentic storytelling and driving revenue for diverse-owned publishers, creators, vendors, and partners. The company stands as one of the few Black-female owned and led firms in the digital media and ad tech industry.

Mirror Digital's "Best Workplaces" award was based on work environment satisfaction as rated by its own employees. The company was evaluated on culture, collaboration, team leadership accessibility, development opportunities, compensation, benefit plans, and adaptability throughout the last year.

Learn more:

About MIrror Digital:

Mirror Digital is the authority on Asian American Pacific Islander, Latinx, Black and LGBTQ+ audiences and the creators that move them. It was founded in 2012 as the first Black-owned digital media company to support multicultural creators and the diverse voices unique to their cultures. Its platforms include a publisher and influencer network and a programmatic marketplace that serve as the bridge between creators, clients, and diverse communities.

An original supporter of diverse voices in media, its team and network of over 850 multicultural content creators shape and define culture by building authentic connections across web, mobile, social, video, and emerging digital media platforms. For over a decade, Mirror Digital has worked to support and build a digital ecosystem committed to excellence, equity, and inclusion as part of the company's DNA. For more information, visit www.mirrordigital.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact:

Nickie Robinson

2123803385

[email protected]

SOURCE Mirror Digital