Mirror Review Recognizes Symbiant as one of 'The 10 Most Trusted Risk Management Solution Providers'

LEEDS, England, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest magazine issue of 'The 10 Most Trusted Risk Management Solution Providers', Mirror Review has featured the leading risk management companies who have successfully created a mark for themselves in the ever-evolving business landscape.

Andrew Birch, CEO, Symbiant Ltd

Mirror Review Magazine unveils the business stories of pioneering companies and their leaders who have contributed immensely in the business and technological ecosystem through their vision, mission, triumphs, and value added services. The team of Mirror Review has listed Symbiant among these most trusted risk management companies owing to its market dominance, comprehensive range of services, remarkable achievements, brand equity, global clientele base, and dynamic leadership.

In its published story, Andrew Birch (Founder & CEO of Symbiant) talks about his company's award winning journey, array of solution offerings at sensible prices and a lot more. Managing Editor, Anuja Mulmule shares, "It takes in-depth market research, advanced technological abilities, and industry experience to assist organizations in predicting, measuring, and managing associated risks. Symbiant is doing just that by allowing businesses to expand and monitor the entire risk management process, as well as establish action plans, thereby ensuring managers and auditors assess risk registers over several departments from anywhere in the world."

About Symbiant

Established in the 1990's, Symbiant was the very first company to develop collaborative, web based, audit and risk management software solutions. Over the years with client feedback the team of Symbiant has improved Symbiant's software to ensure it is intuitive and highly configurable so it can enable all departments internally and worldwide to participate in the risk and audit function. For more information, visit www.symbiant.co.uk

About Mirror Review

Mirror Review is a Magazine Company with a mission to depict not only the achievements of companies and entrepreneurs but also to shed light on the innovations they are carrying out to disrupt the current market scenario. Doing so, it hopes to inspire and enlighten thousands of businesses and personnel around the world. For more information, visit www.mirrorreview.com/.

