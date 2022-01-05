Mirrorless Camera Market size to grow by USD 4.77 Bn | Dominated by Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., and others | Technavio

Technavio estimates the global mirrorless camera size to increase by USD 4.77 billion between 2020 and 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 26.13% during the forecast period. The market is concentrated with a limited number of vendors. Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Leica Camera AG, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Factors such as the superior functionality and performance benefits of mirrorless cameras and the increased use of social media will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high threat from smartphones, the poor battery performance of mirrorless cameras, and limitations of mirrorless cameras will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Mirrorless Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mirrorless Camera Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

By distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for maximum sales of mirrorless cameras in 2020. The segment is driven by growth in organized retail and electronic specialty stores. Also, the establishment of factory retail outlets by vendors is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Similarly, by geography, APAC will emerge as the largest market, occupying 52% of the global market share. China and Japan are the key markets for mirrorless cameras in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Mirrorless Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mirrorless Camera Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Mirrorless Camera Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mirrorless Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mirrorless camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mirrorless camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mirrorless camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mirrorless camera market vendors

Mirrorless Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.77 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 20.40 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Leica Camera AG, Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., Panasonic Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

