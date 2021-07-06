MiRus Announces Mark S. Faucett as Vice President of Business Development

Mahesh Krishnan, Chief Commercial Officer of MiRus stated, "Mark brings a wealth of experience in spine with intimate product knowledge, demonstrated sales leadership and delivering immense value to surgeons. Mark joins us at a perfect time when we gaining attention in the spine market with our existing innovative products and the proposed launch of several new products like expandable interbody, standalone ALIF, posterior cervical system, uniplanar system, standalone cervical using our novel MoRe® alloy. We are also excited that Mark can leverage his capital equipment experience to launch comprehensive solutions to our distributors and surgeons such as the VITESSE™ ultrasonic handle, GALILEO™ RPM, and GALILEO™ Spine Alignment system."

Mr. Faucett has served as National Vice President of Sales for the Orthofix Bone-Growth Stimulator Division, Regional Vice President of Sales for Medtronic in their Spine & Biologics Division, and as Regional Vice President of Sales for Smith & Nephew in their Endoscopy Division. He also served on the Executive Board of Directors for Prep Tech Medical, LLC, overseeing sales and business development. Mr. Faucett received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing Management from the University of Southern Mississippi.

MiRus is a medical device company that has developed and is commercializing proprietary novel biomaterials, implants and software solutions for spine, orthopaedics and cardiovascular disease. We are addressing the demands of today's healthcare environment with an integrated platform of pre-operative planning and risk assessment tools, a breakthrough procedural solutions and post-operative monitoring and risk mitigation.

