MIS Training Institute Acquires LeaderQuest

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIS Training Institute (MISTI), one of the world's leading global information security, IT audit and internal audit training companies, announced today the acquisition of LeaderQuest, a leading provider of cybersecurity and related information technology training. LeaderQuest provides training and job placement services for veterans and individuals seeking to transition to new career paths in the information technology arena. The acquisition enhances MISTI's position in the cybersecurity and risk management-related training industry.

Established in 2006, LeaderQuest prepares aspiring cybersecurity and IT students as job-ready specialists by equipping them with the skills and certifications needed to become cybersecurity and IT professionals. The entire process occurs over the course of months, not years, and allows students to quickly begin or advance their careers in the field of cybersecurity. LeaderQuest has training campuses located in Denver, Colorado Springs, Dallas, Jacksonville and San Antonio, offering instructor-led classes both live in-person and through LQ Live, their own virtual classroom option.

The acquisition will allow MISTI to rapidly grow and expand its curriculum to better serve its existing enterprise customers by offering a greatly enhanced range of cybersecurity certification training options. Additionally, it will provide LeaderQuest with the means to accelerate the roll out of additional campuses.

"We are delighted to be adding LeaderQuest to the MISTI platform," said MISTI's Chief Executive Tony Keefe. "The LeaderQuest team has built a highly regarded and incredibly successful business model providing veterans and others career changers with the tools they need to enter the cybersecurity workforce, an area that is critically under resourced and in high demand."

George Cohlmia, Chief Executive of LeaderQuest said, "I am excited by the opportunities created as a result of uniting with MISTI and look forward to continuing to expand our core objectives. MISTI has a strong brand and reputation in the information security training industry and offers a platform that will allow us to broaden our audience across the globe."

About MISTI

Founded in 1978, MIS Training Institute (MISTI) is the international leader in information security, audit, and IT audit training, with offices in Boston and London. MISTI's expertise draws on experience gained in training more than 200,000 delegates across five continents. MISTI's unparalleled course curriculum covers the most up-to-the-minute topics, provides proven audit and security practices, and delivers the information needed to be successful in today's organizations. MISTI's training courses are available in a live classroom setting in major cities throughout the world, virtual classroom options, as an in-house program, or on-line – as a live webinar or a self-study program. All MISTI training courses and conferences are led by industry experts, hands-on professionals who have been in the field and who practice what they teach. MISTI is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

About LeaderQuest

Established in 2006, LeaderQuest empowers individuals to start and pursue various tech careers. The Company offers IT training and certification programs on the most relevant and in-demand technical skills for the foreseeable future, including IT support, networking, project management and cyber security. LeaderQuest works with veterans and career changers to transform aspiring IT practitioners into job-ready specialists.

SOURCE MIS Training Institute