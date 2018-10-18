MIS Training Institute Announces Combined Audit World Conference for 2019

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIS Training Institute (MISTI), the international leader in audit, IT audit, and information security training, is pleased to announce that Audit World 2019 will take place September 10-12, 2019 at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate. For auditors of all experience levels, tactical skills are just as important as strategic skills when it comes to doing your job efficiently. That's why this year MISTI has combined its SuperStrategies and AuditWorld programs into one all-encompassing conference, Audit World.

Previously, SuperStrategies was geared towards executives and focused on high-level strategic sessions, while the AuditWorld conference concentrated solely on tactical and managerial best practices. Now as a combined conference, Audit World 2019 is the premier industry event for all auditors, offering a wide range of sessions from improving processes to preparing for future critical security risks and policy changes.

"Audit World 2019 is a new evolution of training conference – combining the best aspects of two of MISTI's most prestigious conferences tailored to audit leaders and practitioners," said Dr. Hernan Murdock, Vice President–Audit Division, MISTI. "We're thrilled to bring an even wider and deeper knowledge base to our Audit World attendees. Join us as we examine critical technology issues and audit best practices that will help shape your skills for the future."

Audit World is looking for seasoned speakers to present at this year's all-encompassing conference. To submit your speaking proposal, fill out the online submission form by February 15, 2019. All accepted speakers will receive complimentary conference admission plus one free main conference pass for a colleague. All session submissions will receive a status response by March 29, 2019.

This year MISTI is looking for strategic and tactical sessions that address topics in the following areas:

Improving your productivity to conduct audits more effectively and efficiently

Addressing soft skills such as interviewing, communication skills, report writing, etc.

Applying data analytics to individual assignments

Emerging IT and cyber threats of most concern to the organization

Proactively addressing the risk of fraud

Adding value to the organization

Managing a small audit shop

Conducting risk-based audits

Emerging operational and compliance issues

Auditing ethics and corporate culture

Collaborating with other assurance providers

Reviewing third-party risk

Enhancing your organization's governance, risk management, and compliance infrastructure

For more information on the conference, agenda, and registration, please visit: auditworld.misti.com.

