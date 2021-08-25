Misha's Kind Foods, The Dairy-Free Dairy Company, Raises $3M Series Seed Round

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Misha's Kind Foods, a California plant-based, dairy alternative company established as the "Best Dairy-Free Cheese on the Market," today announced it closed a $3M seed round with participation from Marcy Ventures Partners Fund II, L.P., a firm with a passion for building game-changing consumer businesses, Lisa Shamus & Partners, a leader in innovative branding and licensing and Chris Paul, 11-time NBA All-Star and businessman who seeks opportunities that accelerate social change and sustainably build a fair, equitable society. Misha's Kind Foods will use the investment for product development, retail expansion and staff growth.

Misha's Cheeses

"These investors, and their enthusiasm, not only confirm the quality and excellence of our artisan cheeses, but they also align with our long-term vision and mission. We are here to serve the large community of cheese lovers, plant-based and not. Everything we make is kind to your body, kind to the planet and kind to your wallet," said Aaron Bullock, CEO and co-founder of Misha's Kind Foods. "I'm confident having these investors at the table will be vital to the future growth of the company as they bring valuable cultural instincts, branding knowledge as well as operations and growth expertise."

The plant-based dairy market is projected to hit $45B in 2027. And Misha's cheeses are the finest non-dairy spreads on the market. Delicious and healthy, their products are made from their own brand of cashew and almond milk, and blended with various, locally sourced, fresh herbs, vegetables and spices. No vegetable oils, soy, fillers, starches, or nutritional yeasts are used, and everything is lactose free, gluten free, paleo, keto, kosher pareve and 100% vegan.

"The mission of Misha's directly aligns with our values. When we first discovered Misha's we found some immediate synergies," explained Jay Brown, co-founder of Marcy Venture Partners. "We embrace companies that value sustainability, empowerment, inclusivity, accessibility, convenience, health and wellness and personal expression."

Lisa Shamus, known as the licensing executive with the "Midas Touch," struggled to find edible non-dairy cheese when she was told her daughter could no longer eat dairy. "Everything we tried tasted terrible," she said. Then Shamus discovered Misha's cheeses in Los Angeles, and her family loved it so much, she bought every flavor. "I've built successful brands and products for decades. With Misha's, I saw the opportunity to invest not just in one item, but in a team with a vision to create an entire category that has tremendous possibilities. As we begin to expand our manufacturing, marketing and distribution, Misha's will be a leader in delicious dairy-free products."

About Misha's Kind Foods:

Misha's is a plant-based, dairy-alternative company. The company was co-founded by Chef Ian Martin and Aaron Bullock and began operating in 2018. In that short time, it has established itself as the "Best Dairy-Free Cheese in the Market." California certified and licensed Misha's as a Dairy Company which allows them to legally use the word "Cheese." The line includes: Sari (sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, cilantro), Joi (jalapeño, oregano, thyme), Lox (dill, capers, roasted carrots), Seven Point Five (jalapeño, habanero, strawberries), French Connection (herbs de Provence, grains of paradise, black olives), Smoked Cheddar (smoked paprika, chipotle) and Black Truffle (black truffle, shallots).

SOURCE Misha's