Miss America's Outstanding Teen Reemerges from Pandemic with Focus on Social Impact and Empowerment

ORLANDO, Fla., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year-long hiatus prompted by the pandemic has resulted in a reenergized Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition presented by Rebel Athletic set to be unveiled at the 2021 national competition on Friday, July 30 at Universal Resorts, Orlando. https://www.missamerica.org/maoteen/

51 teens representing their home states and the District of Columbia will vie for the title of Miss America's Outstanding Teen at Universal Resorts, Friday, July 30, 2021.

"The time allowed us to focus on what the program means to the next generations of American teens," says Shantel Krebs, Chair of the Board, Miss America Organization. "We listened and have reemerged with a fresh approach that focuses on providing year-long programming with the tools, role models and resources to build strong leaders and make meaningful social impact on communities."

Five new judges will assist with carrying out this vision as Miss America's Outstanding Teen remains one of the leading scholarship sources for teens. This year it will award nearly $30 million of in-kind tuition scholarships and $100,000 in cash prizes, which includes a $30,000 scholarship for the winner.

Talented teens from 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete in Orlando Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30, drawing thousands of spectators to Orange County.

"We are delighted to partner with the Miss America Organization to help provide a stage and support for these amazing young women to pursue their dreams," says Karen Noseff Aldridge, Founder and President of Rebel Athletic, Inc., presenting sponsor of the event. "Rebel believes in inspiring, championing, celebrating, connecting and amplifying the next generation of young women change-makers—which is why this partnership with the Miss America Organization is so perfect." Since 2013, Rebel has spread this vision of a "world with more sparkle" to competitive, school and pro-team cheer, dance, and mainstream athletic-wear. www.RebelAthletic.com

Additionally, the organization is offering new Empower Academy programming for participants ages 6 to 19 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort during the week, which includes a behind-the-scenes look at the dynamics and mechanics behind managing Universal Studios and its key attractions. Panels will also be held on leadership, communication, inclusion and career development, directed by leaders in their fields including Points of Light Foundation, Karma for Cara Organization and others.

On Friday, July 30, guests will enjoy a sensational live final event featuring all 51 competitors and spotlighting 11 semi-finalists who will present individual talents and respond to topical questions—culminating with the moment that current MAOTeen Payton May (Vancouver, Washington) crowns her successor.

Preliminary Competitions: Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Final Competition: Friday, July 30, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

All competitions take place at Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando, 6300 Hollywood Way, Orlando, FL 32819. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketor.com. For information regarding how to watch the event virtually, visit @MissAmericasOutstandingTeen on Facebook.

Meet the judges:

Natalie Ellis: Co-founder and CEO of BossBabe, reaches more than 10 million women each month, supporting them to take action in creating professional and personal lives they're in love with.

Jasmine Murray: Season 8 finalist on American Idol, accomplished vocalist, fashion influencer, Top-Ranked Christian Music Artist and Miss Mississippi's Outstanding Teen 2007.

Dolvett Quince: New York Times bestselling author and Celebrity Fitness Trainer with seven seasons as a trainer on NBC's The Biggest Loser.

Dr. Brittany Revell: A high-profile TikTok influencer, her love of movement as a competitive dancer inspired her to study Kinesiology and Exercise Science, and pursue a Doctorate in Physical Therapy.

Ethan Zohn: Former professional soccer player and cancer survivor who, after winning CBS's Survivor: Africa, co-founded Grassroot Soccer to help at-youth risk overcome health challenges.

Contact:

NouSoma Communications

610-658-5889

[email protected]

SOURCE Miss America's Outstanding Teen Organization

Related Links

https://www.missamerica.org/maoteen/

