MISS DIG 811 Supports Governor Whitmer's Executive Order, Encourages Michigan Residents to Postpone Digging Projects

DETROIT, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MISS DIG 811 supports the State of Michigan and Governor Whitmer's Executive Order 2020-21, "Stay Safe, Stay Home." MISS DIG 811 encourages Michigan residents to postpone all digging during this time to limit field personnel exposure to COVID-19.

MISS DIG 811 requests all digging projects be postponed until after the Executive Order is lifted. If a Michigan resident still chooses to dig, they are required under Public Act 174 to contact MISS DIG 811 by calling 811 or placing a web request at missdig811.org. After placing the request, residents must check for a positive response at status.missdig811.org before digging.

Residents can also request underground utility information at a single address for planning purposes through MISS DIG 811's e-Plan at newtin.missdig.org/e-suite/. The request is sent to facility owners/operators who provide general information regarding the location of underground utilities for proposed projects. MISS DIG 811's e-Plan is a web-based planning tool. It is for planning purposes only and cannot be used for digging.

For more information about MISS DIG 811 and safe digging practices, visit www.missdig811.org.

About MISS DIG

MISS DIG System, Inc. is a Michigan Non-Profit Corporation that operates as the Underground Utility Safety Notification System for the entire state. MISS DIG 811 has received over 21 million locate requests resulting in nearly 189 million transmissions since 1970.

MISS DIG 811 provides this free service to homeowners, excavators, municipalities and utility companies via their web-based locate requests - elocate.missdig811.org and rte.missdig811.org, or by placing a toll-free call to 811 or 800-482-7171. MISS DIG 811 processes that locate request by contacting over 1,700 members, who then come out and locate their facilities. The mission of MISS DIG System, Inc. is to safeguard the public, environment, property, and utility infrastructures and promote utility damage prevention through a quality, cost-effective process for our customers.

