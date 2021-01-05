Miss Earth USA to Be Crowned on January 17 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new USA representative for Miss Earth will be crowned on Sunday, January 17, at the Linda Chapin Theater located in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. Female state and regional delegates will attend pageant activities hosted by the Rosen Plaza Hotel.

In 2020, USA captured the first crown for its country during Miss Earth international finals based in the Philippines

Advocating Beauty for a Cause™, Miss Earth® empowers women through community leadership, eco-tourism, and environmental education. Miss Earth is known as the planet's most relevant beauty event, drawing nearly 100 national representatives each year to compete at international festivities based in the Philippines.

The reigning Miss Earth, Lindsey Coffey, will attend events in Orlando next month. On November 29, Coffey, age 28 of Pennsylvania, made history by being the first American representative crowned as Miss Earth during the program's 20th anniversary competition. This year's international activities were conducted on a virtual platform, due to the health and travel restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Coffey will be present in Orlando for media appearances, service activities, a celebratory reception and the grand crowning of the next Miss Earth USA on January 17.

Coffey said, "I joined the Miss Earth sisterhood to become a voice, to inspire, and to make a difference in our world. Now is that opportunity, as now is the time for action. Now is the time to be more than in your country. We are not just citizens of our nation. We are citizens of the world, and once we start to view one another as such, we will always find success. As your Miss Earth, that is the legacy I will leave behind me."

Miss Earth USA is recognized as a charitable organization with 501(c)3 tax exempt status. Each of the state delegates conducts her choice of community environmental projects. On January 14-15, delegates will take part in a community clean up in partnership with Garbo Grabber, The Clean Earth Project and Keep Orlando Beautiful. Additional activities, awards and scholarships are made possible by corporate partners including She Votes, ASHLEYlauren, HOTWORX, Nic B Cosmetics, Red Carpet Rocks, Queenly and Rosen Hotels.

Expert judges in the pageant and fashion industry are tasked with selection of the winners. This year's judging panel includes Miss World second runner up Elizabeth Safrit Bull, Sports Illustrated model Mara Martin, Netflix producer Bill Alverson, fashion designer Kimberly Pixton Millar and Top 10 Miss USA Andreia Gibau.

Preliminary modeling competitions are held January 16, and the final pageant takes place on January 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the Linda Chapin Theater in Orlando. The shows will also be broadcast on the VIP channel on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and other providers.

Visit missearthusa.com for ticket reservations and event details. Contact Laura Clark at [email protected] for media passes and partnerships.

Related Files

2021 Miss Earth USA Schedule.jpg

2021 Miss Earth USA Pre Pageant Schedule.jpg

Related Images

miss-earth-lindsey-coffey.jpg

Miss Earth Lindsey Coffey

In 2020, USA captured the first crown for its country during Miss Earth international finals based in the Philippines

Related Links

Miss Earth USA Facebook

Miss Earth USA Instagram

SOURCE Miss Earth