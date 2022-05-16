Miss Grass Products Available in Illinois Through Partnership with AWH

Miss Grass' popular Minis line to be distributed by AWH in Illinois after a successful launch in Massachusetts

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miss Grass , a female-founded and community-driven cannabis brand, tomorrow will launch its products in Illinois through its ongoing partnership with Ascend Wellness Holdings , Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Miss Grass products will be available for purchase exclusively at AWH's eight Ascend Illinois retail locations starting May 17 and will be available statewide starting May 23.

Miss Grass' Illinois launch will feature its popular Minis collection. Miss Grass Minis come in packs of five 0.4g pre-rolls available in three color-coded and carefully selected strains. Miss Grass' selected strains are consistent in terpenes and cannabinoid profiles across its markets. This ensures the Miss Grass community can expect the same effects they know and love in every state. Miss Grass' signature Minis include Fast Times (Blood Orange; Sativa Dominant; Bloom + Play), Quiet Times (Sapphire Blue; Indica Dominant; Restore + Anchor) and All Times (Lilac Purple; Hybrid; Harmony + Flow). Packaged in small boxes, Minis include a set of Miss Grass matchboxes for ease and convenience.

In March 2022, Miss Grass announced a multistate expansion partnership with AWH that brought its Minis product line to Massachusetts. The Illinois launch follows Miss Grass' recent purposeful rebrand intended to empower consumers to make confident and informed decisions to enhance their well-being using cannabis products. Mixing informative packaging and color psychology, the rebrand educates consumers and equips them with the resources to consume consciously.

"On the heels of a successful Massachusetts launch in partnership with AWH, we are keen to maintain this momentum as we scale in Illinois," said Kate Miller, CEO of Miss Grass. "Miss Grass' commitment to empowering and educating consumers will naturally differentiate our brand in this market. Miss Grass operates with women and the greater community in mind and we look forward to seeing our mission take root in a new state."

"With such a unique vision and impressive leadership team, Miss Grass is well-positioned to make a splash in the Illinois market," said Maggie Connors, Chief Brand Officer of AWH. "AWH is proud to help introduce this quality female and community-focused brand to the state and is confident that both Ascend consumers and the larger Illinois cannabis community will embrace Miss Grass with much-deserved enthusiasm."

About Miss Grass

Miss Grass is on a mission to help the world get good at weed. With signature THC and CBD products, the female-founded, community-driven cannabis brand offers everything the discerning, modern cannabis user needs. In addition to introducing consumers to the latest and greatest in the weed world, Miss Grass also offers a wealth of resources that educate on the history, science, and culture of cannabis—all in the spirit of conscious consumption. Miss Grass is working to eradicate the stigma around cannabis and make it more accessible to everybody, everywhere. Learn more at www.missgrass.com .

About Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc (AWH):

AWH is a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator with licenses and assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products for retail and wholesale customers. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Simply Herb, Ozone, and Ozone Reserve branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com .

