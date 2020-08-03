Miss Illinois International, Megan Vladic, Crowned Miss International 2020

The International Pageants' system is the only platform-based competition, emphasizing each contestant's community service work, with 40 percent of the competition score based on knowledge of and work with her platform.

During her reign, Vladic will continue her work with Mental Health America (mhanational.org) to raise awareness of mental health illness and promote her Mind.Heart.Body. campaign, which offers virtual events to emphasis the connection between heart health and mental health, and to help alleviate the stigma surrounding mental health. Diagnosed with an anxiety disorder in 2018, she will take her personal story globally to reach youth as a spokesperson and youth advisory board member for Mental Health America.

"Because of the impact COVID-19, social distancing and recent times of quarantine has had on the wellbeing of many of us, the need for mental health support services is greater than ever," said Vladic. "My goal is to raise awareness of and promote services that help prevent mental illness, as well as provide early identification and intervention services – especially as they relate to today's youth. Having the title of Miss International 2020 will allow me to impact youth across the nation and the globe."

Vladic works as a digital asset and global reference manager. She's a semi-pro USA volleyball player and long-distance runner and enjoys traveling, outdoor adventures and learning to play tennis.

The Miss International Pageant system is owned and operated by Roanoke, Va.-based International Pageants, Inc., which also operates the Miss Pre-Teen International, Miss Teen International and Mrs. International competitions. Miss International showcases the achievements of women ages 19 to 30-years-old. For more information, visit www.miss-international.us.

