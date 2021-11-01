Miss J Alexander Famous For His Creative Style as Designer, Judge And Runway Coach Often Known From "America's Next Top Model," Releases Style Icon Collectable Package on SuperPopDrop.com Today

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Style Icon collectable coin is part of an exclusive package on SuperPopDrop.com which will grant you access to an entire wardrobe of digital fashion, allow you to change outfits with a swipe and post directly to social media, catch this mega launch sale on November 1, 2021. Pricing starts off at the insanely low price of just $25 but increase after each 100 sold so be sure to purchase early. Serious Investors and collectors will find this item particularly attractive as the STYLE coin is part of a set that includes GRACE and CONFIDENCE.

Miss J Style Icon Collectable NFT Miss J Alexander famous for his Creative Style as Designer, Judge and Runway Coach often known from "America's Next Top Model Runway Ninja Campaign: Miss J. Alexander for Crypto Couture

Posts on Instagram and Twitter that include the given captions and #superpopdrop will qualify for prizes and the first SuperPopDrop Fashion Awards. Winners will receive Apple products and winning posts will be sent out to the media for publishing worldwide. All posts with the given captions automatically are added to the "Grand Hall of Fashion Wall" located on the website. Posts with the highest likes and comments along with a curated selection of posts from smaller audiences will be nominated and re-posted to @superpopdrop on Twitter and Instagram where likes and comments will determine who wins the first SuperPopDrop Fashion Awards on Nov 5th which can be viewed on Instagram Live @SuperPopDrop Nov 5th starting at 8pm EST.

There are 8 awards in total and additional winners and prizes will be announced through the drop date on Nov 11th. Select winner's posts will be seen and published everywhere month after. Buyers can continue to post all the way through Nov 10th when the promotion and access expire. Additional awards will be announced during the Drop Party that starts Nov 11 at 3PM EST live with Miss J Alexander where he will speak with VIP guests before the Crypto Couture collection drops an hour into the party Nov 11th at 4PM EST

Miss J Alexander announces the official launch of first Crypto Couture Drop on SuperPopDrop.com on November 1st with a promotional deal that allows anyone with an iPhone to experience all of the DressX AR digital looks. The sale also includes a collectible from Miss J's Crypto Couture which makes it an incredible value.

"We wanted to do something different that got people's attention and encouraged posting about digital fashion. It's all a part of the Miss J Crypto Couture drop series we have been working on with Miss J since March," says James Moritz, key collaboration artist and co-founder of SuperPopDrop.

Crypto Couture is an innovative gender-free collection designed by Miss J.

Link to Press Kit: https://www.atfluence.com/presskit

Media Contact:

James Moritz, [email protected]

Ph: 212.404.1723

Doug Hill, [email protected]

Ph: 617.283.6891

Photos with rights, Interview with Miss J, Quotes, FAQs, Team Listing and for the most up to date news download the press kit: https://www.atfluence.com/presskit

SOURCE SuperPopDrop.com