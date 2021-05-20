Miss Universe Pageant and Fashion: US Designer Ema Savahl Launches Her Swimwear Line at the 2021 Telecast Global Event

MIAMI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ema Savahl Couture was the Official Swimwear Sponsor for the 2021 Miss Universe Pageant that just elected Mexican Ana Meza, as the new winner during a worldwide telecast, streamed live by the Seminoles Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood Florida. The event served as global launch of the new brand's swimwear line, and worldwide contestants fell in love with the unique capsule, crafted purposely for the contest.

The Albanian-American designer has been manufacturing her line for over twenty-five years in Miami, a little north of the Design district, maintaining a beautiful and successful team of women at work. The Pandemic inspired Ema to create the first spinoff line, the swim and resort one, that allows now the label to be present on many markets with a product that is uniquely crafted continuing the tradition of Ema's vision, that creates texturing artworks with her special techniques applying it to her sensual and yet sporty silhouettes.

"Growing up as a volleyball player I always recognized that the sexiest women are sporty and tomboyish, mischievous, in the flow, unapologetically original. Healthy is super sexy! Ema Savahl brings this woman out of every woman," continues Ema Koja, while customizing a pair of tops for the Misses.

Ema Savahl's lines are created, in fact, with a technique that the designer has been perfecting for years in an exclusive way. The same approach is now being used in bathing suits that allows for incredible comfort and durability.

The Ema Savahl Swimwear will only be available through the brand's ecommerce, and accessible at worldwide level. Production capability is monitored and optimized thanks to decades of experience. The freshness Ema Savahl swim capsule is underlined by the palette of beautiful and energizing colors chosen to transform any opportunity to wear the swimline in a moment of joy and self confidence.

On the occasion of Miss Universe pageant, that Ema Savahl sponsored, the maison created a fully dedicated capsule available in limited edition only, on the shop online, until June 16th 2021.

ABOUT EMA SAVAHL- Ema Savahl is an established and successful couture brand, that has been creating its special couture - conceived for the woman that enjoys feeling sensual while being very comfortable in any occasion - for many markets: from the North American to the European one, from the Middle Eastern, to the Latin American, also thanks to the significant endorsement the collection earned from high profile celebrities like Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez, to name a couple. In 2021 the Ema Savahl label launches its Swimwear line, for e-commerce only.

