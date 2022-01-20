Missile Defense System Market to Reach $40.04 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Missile Defense System Market by Range (Less than 100Km, 101-200Km, and 201-400Km), Threat Type (Subsonic Missiles, Supersonic Missiles, and Hypersonic Missiles), and Domain (Ground and Marine): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global missile defense systems industry generated $26.16 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $40.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in number of conflicts and surge in defense spending globally have boosted the growth of the global missile defense systems market. However, high costs associated with missile defense systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in development regarding the deployment of hypersonic missiles and rise in adoption of AI in military operation are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic forced governments to implement strict lockdown and ban and import-export of raw materials. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing.

The prolonged lockdown delayed several initiatives regarding development of modern missile defense systems.

The 201-400Km segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By range, the 201-400Km segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in development of the largest range missiles. However, the 101-200Km segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global missile defense systems market, owing to high demand for missile defense system that can destroy missiles as they enter 200km of its periphery.

The ground segment held the lion's share

By domain, the ground dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 90% of the global missile defense systems market in 2020, due to the majority of the missile defense system being land-based. However, the marine segment would portray the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for extra layer of defense against missile threats.

North America held the largest share

By region, the global missile defense systems market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, due to high defense budget, rise in R&D activities, and technological development by key players. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of missile defense system, high defense spending, and increase in conflicts across developing nations.

Key market players

BAE Systems plc

Leonardo Spa

General Dynamics Corporation

MBDA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Rheinmetall AG

The Boeing Company

SOURCE Allied Market Research