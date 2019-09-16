Mission Bay Capital Announces $60 Million Fund III

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bay Capital, an early-stage life-science venture capital firm investing in innovative entrepreneurs working on vital medical and environmental challenges, announced the closing of its third fund today. Notable investors include Astellas Venture Management (a corporate venture capital of Astellas Pharma Inc.), Banyan Pacific Capital, Eli Lilly and Company, Mayfield, UC Investments, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and Zambon (through Zcube, research venture of the group) as well as long-time limited partners and family offices.

Mission Bay Capital's unique model of living with companies before investing is fueled by the incubator it operates. MBC BioLabs, the Bay Area's premier life-science incubator, helps early-stage biotech companies thrive and succeed. With state-of-the-art equipment, a vibrant community and a la carte business services, we enable and empower entrepreneurial scientists to perform their research fast, frugal, and focused. Since opening in 2013, MBC BioLabs has helped launch 138 companies which have gone on to raise over $3.5 billion.

"We are thrilled to have a fresh pool of capital to invest into promising young companies," said Douglas Crawford, Managing Director. "The more than doubling of our fund from $25 million in Fund II to $60 million in Fund III is aligned with the expansion of our incubators in San Carlos and the addition of experienced bio-entrepreneur Robert Blazej to our management team. Alongside our new and returning investors, we look forward to supporting even more exciting early-stage biotechs."

With Fund III, Mission Bay Capital will continue to invest broadly in biotechnology innovations brought to us by our incubator entrepreneurs and surrounding universities. We invest in companies seeking to diagnose and provide treatments for unmet medical needs, to deliver natural solutions to the materials we consume, and to produce sustainable, healthy foods. Through disciplined investing and a management culture anchored in respect and inclusion, Mission Bay Capital provides superior returns and strategic opportunities to our limited partners.

We're excited about this next chapter in our firm and in the field of biotechnology.

