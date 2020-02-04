MISSION BBQ Customers Donate $350,420 to Wreaths Across America

"We wouldn't have the freedoms we have today if it wasn't for our nation's veterans who stepped up for us time and time again," said Kraus and Steve Newton, founders of MISSION BBQ. "We are humbled by the wonderful support of our customers and all the good that will be done for our so deserving American Heroes in remembering their lives, their service and their sacrifices."

Wreaths Across America is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, their mission is to Remember our fallen U.S. veterans, Honor those who serve and Teach the next generation the value of freedom. In addition to Arlington, Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,100 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.

"The team at MISSION BBQ demonstrate how everyone can play a part in the communities where they live and work. They are providing jobs, a gathering place for stories to be told, and good food to be eaten all across this country, all while giving back locally," said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, Wreaths Across America. "This mindset aligns perfectly with the Wreaths Across America mission and we are so proud to have them as a partner in supporting it."

American Heroes Cups are available year-round, retailing at $3.99 with $2 of every cup purchase donated to a charity supporting national military charities and local first-responders. Customers are encouraged to bring back their American Heroes Cup on return visits to the restaurant and receive $.99 refills.

About MISSION BBQ:

MISSION BBQ opened its doors for business on September 11, 2011, 10 years after the world changed. We believe there is nothing more American than BBQ. And nobody more American than the brave men and women who have sworn to protect and serve Our Communities and Our Country. We do what we do for the love of our soldiers, firefighters, police officers, and first responders—all our loved ones in service. We set across this great land from Texas to Kansas City, the Carolinas to St. Louis...to discover the secrets of great BBQ. Every day we strive to serve you authentic BBQ made from the freshest, most delectable ingredients, and serve it to you in a patriotic dining room filled with tributes to those who've made Our Country great, given to us by the people who earned them. Stop by at 12 noon as we sing Our National Anthem. Everyday.

For more information about MISSION BBQ: http://mission-bbq.com/. Follow MISSION BBQ on Facebook at @missionbbqtheamericanway

About Wreaths Across America:

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach, -- is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies each December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

For more information, to sponsor wreaths or to sign up to volunteer, please visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. Follow Wreaths Across America on Facebook at http://Facebook.com/WAAHQ and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/WreathsAcross.

Press contacts:

Amber Caron

Wreaths Across America

(207) 513-6457

acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org

MISSION BBQ

pressroom@mission-bbq.com

SOURCE Wreaths Across America

Related Links

http://www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org

