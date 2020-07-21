Mission-Driven Beverage Startup ZenWTR™ Appoints Sustainable CPG Veteran Bryan Crowley as CEO

"Bryan's excellent track record leading both startup and legacy food and beverage brands, along with his passion and experience bringing sustainable brands to market, aligns perfectly with our vision for disrupting the $20 Billion bottled water category," said Lance Collins, founder of ZenWTR. "I'm confident that his leadership will bring tangible impact to a beverage market thirsty for change and help us restore coastal environments."

Prior to ZenWTR, Crowley was CEO of the food tech sustainability brand Soylent where he led the company's transformation from a single-channel, direct-to-consumer brand to a multi-channel business selling on Amazon and in more than 20,000 brick and mortar retail outlets including Walmart, Target, Kroger and 7-Eleven. Earlier, Crowley was chief strategy officer at artisanal probiotic and kombucha brand, KeVita, where he repositioned the brand and helped lead the company's sale and transition into PepsiCo. Crowley was also president of VEEV Spirits, the world's first carbon-neutral spirits brand, where he successfully repositioned the core product to better compete in the premium vodka category and later led the sale of the company to Luxco Imports. Crowley is the co-founder and board director of the rapidly growing hard kombucha start-up, Flying Embers, a board advisor at molecular coffee start-up, Atomo, and a board advisor at venture firm, M13.

"The volume of plastic clogging our marine environments is increasing at such a rate that forecasters are warning we could have more plastic than fish in our oceans by 2050," said Crowley. "With ZenWTR, we're bringing a more sustainable approach to consumption, taking five ocean-bound plastic bottles out of circulation for each 1L bottle of water we produce. I'm thrilled to join beverage disruptor Lance Collins and the ZenWTR team on this vital journey to build a premium water company that benefits the planet."

The company is on a mission to rescue 50 million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025 and is unique in the industry as it has secured a supply chain that utilizes only reclaimed plastic bottles, creating a nearly zero-waste, circular manufacturing process. ZenWTR's vapor distilled, high alkaline premium water is bottled in Southern California and available at Whole Foods nationwide as well as regional Walmart, Safeway, Giant, H-E-B and AM/PM stores.

ZenWTR vapor distilled alkaline water is the world's first beverage using 100% post-consumer recycled, certified ocean-bound plastic. With a mission to rescue 50 Million pounds of ocean-bound plastic by 2025, ZenWTR delivers crisp, ultra-pure hydration while actively helping to restore coastal environments. Launched in 2020 and based and bottled in Southern California, ZenWTR is available in 1 Liter, 23.7 oz. and 16.9 oz. size bottles in over 4,000 stores nationwide. Join a community that's Thirsty For Change at ZenWTR.com and follow @drinkzenwtr on Instagram.

