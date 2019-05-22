Mission Rock Residential Assumes Management of Maple Bay Townhomes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is further expanding its East Coast presence, today announcing a new management contract for the Maple Bay Townhomes in the city of Virginia Beach, Virginia. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of the community by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

The Maple Bay Townhomes have been placed under the management of Mission Rock Residential, a national multifamily real estate management company. The townhome community is rich with amenities such as this large, resort-style pool and its adjacent hot tub.

The pet-friendly community features 414 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes in close proximity to the beach, major shopping amenities, and the Oceana Naval Air Station. Community amenities include a resort-inspired outdoor pool, a dog park, a 24-hour fitness center, and a clubhouse with free Wi Fi. Assigned parking and garages are available at a monthly cost. All townhome layouts feature a half bathroom on the first floor, numerous closets in each floor plan, and some upgrades such as new black appliances.

According to Pat Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential, "As the fifth community we have onboarded in Virginia in the last thirteen months, this beautiful townhome property will be a perfect opportunity for our growing Virginia-based management team to shine. We look forward to enhancing the resident's experience at Maple Bay Townhomes in the years to come."

Virginia Beach has a diverse economy rich with a thriving tourism sector and a strong military presence, with four military bases in the community. In addition, many international corporations have established headquarters in the region. A low corporate income tax rate, affordable office space, and a well-educated workforce all make Virginia Beach particularly attractive for corporate offices.

In addition to the spacious two-level floor plans and elevated amenity package at the property, Mission Rock Residential offers its communities a satisfaction guarantee, branded as the "Rock Solid Guarantee". This includes a 24-hour response to maintenance requests, a 30-day move-in satisfaction guarantee, complimentary lock-out assistance during business hours, and an opportunity to purchase a low-cost renter's insurance plan with guaranteed pre-approval.

To learn more visit www.maplebaytownhomes.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 107 multi-family properties and nearly 25,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

