Mission Rock Residential Assumes Management of Odenton Apartments

BALTIMORE, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is pleased to announce the expansion of their Maryland presence with another new management contract. The Echelon at Odenton is an apartment community in Odenton, Maryland, just south of Baltimore. Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments, a Bay-area based multi-family investor, has issued the management contract to Mission Rock.

"This stunning community aligns with Mission Rock's approach to multifamily property management," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "We aim to inspire an elevated lifestyle for all residents through our customer-centric service and enhanced resident activities."

The Echelon at Odenton apartment community is home to 244 apartment residences and is situated close to Fort Meade, one of Maryland's largest employers. Residents are within walking distance of many dining and shopping offerings as well. Other attractions in the area include hiking at Patuxent Research Refuge and shopping at Arundel Mills, one of the largest retail centers in the mid-Atlantic.

This pet-friendly community has one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes, complete with granite countertops, high ceilings, and walk-in closets. Oversized tubs and crown molding also give the apartments a luxury-feel. Community amenities include a Mondrian-inspired pool with a sundeck and BBQ grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a business center, to name just a few.

Odenton is best known for Fort Meade, one of the largest military bases in the country. Its proximity to Annapolis and the U.S. Naval Academy combines to make the military the area's largest employer. With Washington D.C. and Baltimore also nearby, Odenton is central to many historic and family friendly attractions.

To learn more visit www.echelonatodenton.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 168 multifamily properties and over 30,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

