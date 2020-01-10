Mission Rock Residential Assumes Management of Sandy Springs, GA Apartments

ATLANTA, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is further expanding its southeastern presence, this week announcing a new management contract for The Lodge on the Chattahoochee Apartments in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The deal brings in the third apartment community under Mission Rock management in the state.

The community's spacious residences offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom options with high ceilings and modern updates throughout. Located in Sandy Springs, the Lodge on the Chattahoochee apartments offer spacious residences in a beautiful natural setting close to nearby Universities as well as the Atlanta urban core.

The unique waterfront community features 312 one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes across a beautiful, tree-lined riverside site. The community offers immediate access to over 22 miles of riverfront trail, nestled along the famed Chattahoochee River. Additional community-wide amenities include a playground, a fenced in dog park, an expansive pool and sundeck, BBQ areas, a community clubhouse, and a 24-hour fitness center. The Lodge on the Chattahoochee is also closely located to major regional employers, entertainment options, and top-tier schools.

Patricia Hutchison, President of Mission Rock Residential, commented, "Georgia continues to be a thriving hub for multifamily living in recent years. The Lodge on the Chattahoochee is one of the most naturally beautiful communities in the area and we look forward to enhancing the complete community and rental experience through Mission Rock's dedicated management approach."

Apartment homes range in size, with some featuring unique split-level floor plans, open spiral stairs, fireplaces, attached garages, and riverfront views. All homes include an abundance of natural light, updated appliances, granite countertops, and wood-style floors. Ample parking is also available for residents and guests with storage rooms available for rent as well.

Sandy Springs is located just a 20-minute drive north of Downtown Atlanta, one of the nation's top performing metros in the most recent decade. The city has been lauded for its low cost of living, the lowest of the nation's top ten most populous cities. Home to 16 Fortune 500 companies including UPS, The Home Depot, and Delta Airlines, Atlanta is no longer disputed as one of the premier job centers in the country.

To learn more visit www.thelodgeonthechattahoochee.com.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 110 multi-family properties and more than 25,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 650 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

