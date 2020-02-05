Mission Rock Residential Assumes Management of Two Columbia, MD Apartment Communities

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based property management company, is continuing to expand its presence in the northeastern United States, recently announcing two new management contracts for The Chimneys of Cradlerock and The Timbers at Long Reach apartment communities, both located in Columbia, Maryland. These new property management agreements come as the communities have transferred ownership to San Francisco-based investment firm, Hamilton Zanze.

The Chimneys of Cradlerock, in Columbia, Maryland, is a pet-friendly community featuring 198 residential units. The Timbers at Long Reach apartment community, also located in Columbia, is set within a lush, tree-covered site.

"These two apartment communities are in beautiful, tree-covered locations and offer wonderful lifestyle options for residents of Maryland's thriving urban centers. They also present a lot of upside. We look forward to enhancing the apartment interiors and activating the amenity spaces in hopes to further cultivate a lively sense of community for the residents," said Pat Hutchison, the President of Mission Rock Residential.

The Timbers at Long Reach features 178 one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. The lush site is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts as it is home to on-site walking and running trails, a playground, a dog park, and plenty of space for the community's pet residents. Located in close proximity to major nearby retailers, public transportation, and entertainment centers, the community also features a modern package locker system. In-home washers and dryers are included within most apartments in the community, along with gas range stove tops. While some apartments have not yet seen recent updates, all will receive enhancements under the new Mission Rock management team.

The pet-friendly The Chimneys at Cradlerock apartment community offers 198 residences from one to three-bedrooms as well as a large on-site playground and covered carport parking. The community's controlled-access buildings feature private balconies as well as two-story floor plans and fireplaces. High ceilings are notable throughout the community, with updates to kitchen appliances, light fixtures, and flooring planned by the Mission Rock team.

The city of Columbia, and greater Howard County area, has been nationally recognized as the premier planned North American community of the 21st century. It is located in the heart of the fourth largest consolidated market in the nation, and in close proximity to the new Amazon HQ2 development in Arlington, Virginia.

