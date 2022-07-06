Mission Rock Residential Signed on to Manage Maryland Apartments

BALTIMORE , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Rock Residential, a Denver-based multifamily property management company, is announcing today another new management contract in the Baltimore metro area for The Residences at Waterstone apartments. This new addition to their portfolio is located in Pikesville, Maryland, just North of Baltimore. The company has been issued an agreement for the management of the community by Hamilton Zanze Real Estate Investments.

Mission Rock Residential is announcing today another new management contract in the Baltimore metro area for The Residences at Waterstone apartments. The community's amenity package includes a coworking space, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a theater, and more.

Located just over 20 minutes from Downtown Baltimore, the community of Pikesville is considered one of the best places to live in Maryland. Some of Baltimore's most popular attractions are nearby on the north side of the city, such as The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and the Evergreen Museum and Library. Originally built in 2002, these two-story, loft style homes are some of the largest floor plan apartment residences on the market.

"We are excited to continue to expand in the Baltimore area with the addition of The Residences at Waterstone Apartments," said Meredith Wright, President of Mission Rock Residential. "Mission Rock plans to offer its residents the highest caliber of management and customer services to continue to improve the overall renting experience."

The 255 units at the Residences at Waterstone features unique floor plans, including many with parking garages with direct access to the homes. Residents can choose from pet-friendly one-, two-, or three-bedroom homes, most of which have been upgraded to include granite countertops, modern lighting, stainless steel appliances, and tile backsplash. The community's amenity package includes a coworking space, a tennis court, a swimming pool, a theater, and more.

Pikesville is a career-focused suburb that is seeing an increase in average income year after year for the area's commuters to Baltimore. This mid-sized suburban community is a family-friendly commuter town with shopping, dining, and neighborhood parks. It is also home to the Pikesville armory which recently received significant Federal funding for community investment projects.

To learn more visit https://www.missionrockresidential.com/apartments/md/pikesville/residences-at-waterstone/.

About Mission Rock Residential Mission Rock Residential was established in 2012. The company now manages 167 multifamily properties and more than 30,000 residential units across the United States. With a team of more than 700 full time employees, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily in 2019. For additional information, visit www.missionrockresidential.com.

Media Contact:

Nicole Marshall

504-644-7335

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Rock Residential