Mission Secure, an Operational Technology (OT) Security Company, Reports Strong Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity Demand to Start 2020

HOUSTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, an industry-leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity company, announced strong market demand for its critical infrastructure cybersecurity visibility and protection platform in the early part of 2020 during a period more recently marked by a rapidly changing landscape due to the COVID-19 virus and its effects. Mission Secure reports aggressive growth in its customer base and adoption of its products and services, new technology and business awards, an addition to its executive team, and welcomed new industry partners—all which continue to underscore its unique approach to protecting OT networks in industrial, critical infrastructure, and defense industries.

Robust Market Demand for Cyber Protection

Mission Secure reported strong demand from all its customer markets, particularly maritime, oil and gas, energy, smart cities, manufacturing, and defense, in the early part of 2020 for its MSi Platform and associated services driven by the need to protect OT environments from what is becoming a more hostile threat situation.

"We are pleased with the performance of our business early this year," states David Drescher, CEO, Mission Secure. "But like all businesses in this difficult time, we are focused first and foremost on being there to support and protect our customers. Control systems in critical infrastructure and industrial operations are unfortunately attractive targets to our adversaries, and while tens of millions are working from home, we remain fully operational, helping to secure and protect these critical industries we all rely on."

Awarded Another U.S. Patent for OT System Protection

In January 2020, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office awarded Mission Secure another patent covering the innovative MSi Platform for ICS cybersecurity. The only solution on the market to offer clients both visibility and protection down to Purdue Model Levels 1 and 0, the purpose-built MSi Platform co-exists with legacy systems, enabling infrastructure and industrial organizations to cost-effectively mitigate cyber risks and address regulatory requirements without replacing operational systems or impacting operations.

Expansion of Executive Team

In March 2020, Mission Secure appointed Roark Pollock as Chief Marketing Officer. Pollock brings over 20 years of experience in the security and networking industries and holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University. "We are delighted to have him join the Mission Secure executive team to guide our global marketing initiatives in this time of strong growth for our company and to help position us for the future," said Drescher.

Selected for Plug and Play's 2020 Energy Accelerator Program

Silicon Valley-based Plug and Play Tech Center selected Mission Secure to join its 2020 Energy Tech cohort. The exclusive energy accelerator program brings the latest innovations to the energy sector and includes international corporate partners like ExxonMobil, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas, Edison International, and Worley.

New Industry Organizations and Partnerships

To foster greater OT cybersecurity awareness and education, Mission Secure added two new initiatives in the first quarter.

Joined the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance as a founding member, actively contributing in helping bring cybersecurity awareness, education, and training to the industrial automation audience.

as a founding member, actively contributing in helping bring cybersecurity awareness, education, and training to the industrial automation audience. Joined the Maritime Cyber Emergency Response Team (MCERT), founded by Templar Executives and Wärtsilä. MCERT offers 24/7 global incident reporting and response, advice and support, cybersecurity threat intelligence, and real-time cyber incident assistance for the maritime industry.

About Mission Secure:

Mission Secure is a leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity company providing the patented MSi Platform and expert cyber advisory services to help protect clients in the energy, maritime, defense, autonomous systems, and smart cities industries from cyber attacks. Learn more at https://www.missionsecure.com.

