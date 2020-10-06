Mission Secure Appoints Industry and U.S. Army Veteran Bob McAleer as President, Mission Secure Defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, a leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity technology company, with its history rooted in providing cybersecurity solutions for the U.S. military, announced the appointment of U.S. Army and industry veteran Bob McAleer as President of Mission Secure Defense.

"A generational shift has changed the world of industrial cybersecurity, and protection of highly complex and sophisticated military control systems is no exception," said George Coyle, Managing Partner at Energy Innovation Capital and Mission Secure board member. "Mission Secure was founded on the premise of protecting these military control systems from cyber threats, and the company is uniquely positioned to lead the world in this regard. And with Bob's skill sets and leadership, we will continue to drive the growth of the Mission Secure Defense business."

McAleer has a strong track record of delivering results. Prior to Mission Secure, McAleer served as the Chief Operating Officer at Military System Group in Nashville, Tennessee, which designs and manufactures weapons mounts. There he was responsible for revenue, engineering, and manufacturing. During his tenure, the company entered new markets, increased revenue and employees 300%, and earnings considerably more. He also serves on the board of the Utah-based Airborne ECS, an industry-leading thermal management company that designs and manufactures environmental control systems for the commercial and aviation industry.

In 27 years with the U.S. Army, Bob served in key warfighting billets in airborne artillery, Stryker infantry, and special operations units, including the 75th Ranger Regiment and Delta Force. He spent eleven years overseas and six in command, including command of the Fires Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment. He served as the Chief of Exercises; then Chief of Future Operations for U.S. Forces Korea; Chief of Staff of the Army's Legislative Liaison; then finished on Capitol Hill leading the U.S. Army's Senate Liaison Division.

McAleer has a Bachelors in Economics from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; an MBA and MSc in Operations Research from the Georgia Institute of Technology; and a Masters in National Security and Resource Strategy from the National Defense University.

"I was drawn to Mission Secure because of its highly capable people and its unique position in an unchartered field critical to our Federal Government and Defense Department: cyber security for industrial control systems," said Bob McAleer, President of Mission Secure Defense. "It's a soft underbelly of our national security establishment. Mission Secure is laser-focused on delivering solutions for platforms and key infrastructure to thwart hackers and nation-state actors alike. I am excited to continue to support our nation's defense while leading and growing our business worldwide."

McAleer will relocate with his family and will manage the Mission Secure Defense business out of the Charlottesville, Virginia headquarters.

About Mission Secure:

Mission Secure®, an OT cybersecurity leader, is setting a new standard in OT cyber-protection stopping OT cyber threats head-on. The Mission Secure Platform backed by 24/7 Managed Services is the first to seamlessly integrate OT visibility, segmentation, protection, threat hunting, and incident response, delivering military strength, industrial grade OT protection. With Mission Secure, customers keep critical operations up and running and safe from harm. Learn more at https://www.missionsecure.com.

