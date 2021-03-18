Mission Secure Appoints Security Industry Veteran John Adams as New Chief Executive Officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Secure, the industry's leading industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity technology company, today announced the appointment of John Adams as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will succeed David Drescher, who will remain a member of the company's Board of Directors. Adams joins after recent announcements that Mission Secure closed a Series B financing round and launched a new integrated cybersecurity solution for the maritime sector in cooperation with Ince, an international legal and professional services firm.

John Adams, CEO, Mission Secure

"A generational shift has radically increased the need for industrial cybersecurity and protection for highly complex and sophisticated commercial and military control systems," said George Coyle, Managing Partner at Energy Innovation Capital and Mission Secure board member. "Mission Secure is already delivering leading-edge systems that protect numerous mission-critical commercial and military control systems from cyber threats. John has previously built large security businesses, and given the company's rapid growth and technology leadership, we are thrilled to have him on board to build Mission Secure into the ICS market leader."

Adams is a highly accomplished senior executive with more than 20 years of consistent record-setting business performance and growth in the security industry. He has held successive senior executive positions with publicly traded global companies and has started and built entrepreneurial organizations into large privately-held companies which have demonstrated record setting growth and financial performance. He most recently served as CEO of Waratek for five years and built the company into the recognized leader in the application and middle-ware cybersecurity space with a worldwide customer base.

"With all of the emphasis placed on IT security, cybersecurity in critical infrastructure and industrial control system networks continues to lag dramatically," said John Adams, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Secure. "The OT/ICS cybersecurity market is ready for a company to set the pace as a leader and innovator in the space. With our portfolio of highly differentiated technologies and security services, Mission Secure has all of the elements necessary to maintain and expand that position. My goal is to exceed our customer's individual needs, scale our business, and continue to reinforce why Mission Secure is the 'New Standard' in the OT/ICS cybersecurity space."

Adams is also an active volunteer, having served on a variety of non-profit boards over his career to include organizations such as the United Way and the YMCA. He has received numerous awards during his career, such as Volunteer of the Year for the YMCA and the very distinguished honor of being recognized in 2015 as the American Diabetes Associations' Father of the Year (an award shared by such dignitaries such as Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Joe Biden).

About Mission Secure:

Mission Secure®, an OT cybersecurity leader, is setting a new standard in OT cyber-protection stopping OT cyber threats head-on. The Mission Secure Platform backed by 24/7 Managed Services is the first to seamlessly integrate OT visibility, segmentation, protection, threat hunting, and incident response delivering military strength, industrial grade OT protection. With Mission Secure, customers keep critical operations up and running and safe from harm. Learn more at https://www.missionsecure.com.

