AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission trips at Mission of Hope are re-open for 2021 to Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Guatemala! There are several different opportunities for individuals, friends, churches, or family members to serve this coming year on a mission trip.

Mission of Hope is in need of people willing to serve who have a background in construction to work on building and electrical projects, as well as medical professionals who want to help underserved communities receive access to quality medical care.

"We are excited to welcome back trip participants to a safe environment, where they can use their gifts and talents to help others," said Robin Davis, HopeGo U.S Operations Director. "We are encouraging people who are interested in serving to fill out our inquiry form and someone from Mission of Hope will personally reach out to them, or they can directly choose their trip dates online."

COVID-19 Trip Safety

Mission of Hope is excited to provide safe yet impactful ways for trip participants to help those in need. In accordance with the local government mandates, Mission of Hope has safety protocols in place in each country, including increased sanitation and space to social distance where possible. Peace of mind and flexibility are important when it comes to planning for future trips. With that in mind, they are offering:

Reservation fees and trip payments made through January 31, 2021 are fully transferable or refundable if Mission of Hope has to postpone a trip due to country mandates or regulations regarding COVID-19.

are fully transferable or refundable if Mission of Hope has to postpone a trip due to country mandates or regulations regarding COVID-19. If the trip participant makes the choice to postpone their trip due to COVID-19, reservation fees and trip payments made to Mission of Hope become fully transferable to a future 2021 or 2022 trip.

Mission of Hope is continually monitoring each country's COVID-19 requirements to make sure trips are smooth, impactful, and purposeful.

About Mission of Hope

As an organization following Jesus Christ, Mission of Hope exists to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child. Mission of Hope currently works in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Guatemala. We believe nations can be transformed one life at a time by focusing on nutrition, education, medical care, and church advancement.

For more information, visit missionofhope.com.

Contact: Alisha Lowans, 512-256-0835, [email protected]

