MISSION® Unveils Patent-Pending, Multi-Layered, All-Season Adjustable Sport Mask

The MISSION multi-layered Adjustable Sport Mask was engineered to provide athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike with the perfect fit for training and competition. The soft, adjustable elastic strap allows for a custom fit, and the multi-layered, low-profile design offers protection from the elements without sacrificing breathability. The Adjustable Sport Mask from MISSION is powered by VaporActive™ heat-release technology, to keep athletes dry, cool and comfortable.

From its award-winning cooling towels and multi-layered gaiters, to all-season hats and head gear, MISSION has always been focused on supporting today's athletes with innovative solutions for their performance and recovery. The new Adjustable Sport Mask from MISSION continues to build on a legacy of developing products that meet the extreme demands of athletes first, which means they'll meet the demands of everyone, whether at work or play. From professional football teams to college soccer teams and high school athletic departments, the response to the new MISSION Adjustable Sport Mask has been incredible.

Kyle Caskey, Running Backs Coach, Detroit Lions said, "The Adjustable Sport Mask is the most functional and comfortable mask on the market. Sometimes I actually forget I'm wearing it."

"MISSION has always made it a priority to offer products that provide athletes with the best technology and protection, and that is front and center with our new multi-layered Adjustable Sport Mask," said Chris Valletta, former NFL player, Co-Founder & General Manager of MISSION. "It's really exciting to see professional and collegiate sports teams using our multi-layered Adjustable Sport Mask while on the field. This is a true testament to the innovations from MISSION, meeting the demands of the greatest athletes in the world."

Having sold over 40 million units of MISSION Cooling Accessories and Gear in over 20,000 stores across the US since 2012, MISSION has unequivocally emerged as a pioneer and leader in thermoregulating accessories.



The new MISSION multi-layered Adjustable Sport Mask is now available on MISSION.com and Amazon.com, and will soon be available at retailers nationwide. The new MISSION line will be supported by a multi-million-dollar national media campaign across TV, print, social, digital and grassroots initiatives.

ABOUT MISSION®:

Founded in 2009 by a group of world-class athletes including Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade and Drew Brees, MISSION® is pioneering temperature technologies to improve performance and recovery for active consumers everywhere. With thoughtful design and state of the art technology, MISSION® has developed a broad portfolio of temperature technologies designed to help you do more, achieve more and enjoy more. All of MISSION's products are made from lightweight, ultra-soft, patented and proprietary fabrics with technologies designed to keep you comfortable in all conditions. For more information, visit www.mission.com and follow us @missioncooling on Instagram and Facebook.

